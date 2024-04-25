Miami safety to visit Nebraska during spring game
Nebraska continues to emphasize recruiting in South Florida. The Huskers will host Miami safety Antonio Branch Jr. for the annual Red-White game.
Branch is a three-star prospect for Miami Northwestern. He also currently holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, and Michigan.
The safety told 247Sports that he would be visiting Nebraska for the first time with his mother and sister. The Huskers currently hold five commitments to the class of 2025, including Tyson Terry, Caden VerMaas, Conor Boother, Jackson Carpenter, and Bryson Hayes.
#Huskers have had success recruiting in South Florida and will host a talented DB this weekend. https://t.co/0233OVFGbB pic.twitter.com/mEtxPlvg8H
— Nebraska Cornhuskers on 247Sports (@Nebraska247) April 24, 2024
