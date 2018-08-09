Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneel prior to preseason opener

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt during the preseason opener, among other protests against social injustices. (AP Photo)

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson knelt during the national anthem during Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not to mention, Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist.

The actions to protest social injustices were the first of the preseason.

And, according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and cornerback DeVante Bausby also raised fists ahead of their preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dolphins' Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson were kneeling during national anthem before tonight's games. Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins and De'Vante Bausby each raised a fist. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 9, 2018





It has been nearly two years since San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the anthem in protest of social inujstices, sparking a movement among players like Stills and Wilson. Earlier this spring, the NFL imposed a rule requiring players to stand for the anthem.

But then, the league put the rule on hold.

Stills was awarded the Miami Dolphins’ community service awards the last two years. He participates in a number of youth organizations and was a team captain last year. He was asked by reporters earlier this spring whether or not he would kneel.

“When the time comes where I have to make a decision,” Stills told the Palm Beach Post, “I’ll make a decision.”

Now, it is clear he has.

