Miami-Dade County postpones NASCAR races at Homestead-Miami Speedway as a coronavirus precaution

Will NASCAR race at Homestead next week? (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

NASCAR’s race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway may not happen.

Miami-Dade County announced a ban on large gatherings Thursday in an attempt to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. NASCAR is set to run Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series races at Homestead from March 20-22.

Per the county, it is up to NASCAR if it wants to run the races without fans in an attendance, but the county said that, at the moment, the race was postponed. NASCAR is set to issue a statement at 1 p.m. ET regarding future race scheduling.

“Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the pre-emptive steps to keep it that way,” a statement from Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez said. “Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dad County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena. The March 22 NASCAR race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway is postponed at this time. NASCAR officials will decide whether or not to hold the race without fans.”

As of Thursday morning, NASCAR’s race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to begin as scheduled on Friday, though that could change with the statement. The NBA has suspended its season and the NCAA tournaments are scheduled to be played without fans.

No fans at IndyCar race in St. Pete

The St. Petersburg mayor announced Thursday morning that the season-opening IndyCar race in the city wouldn’t have general admission for fans.

