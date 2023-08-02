New Mexico State football will lean on young linebacker corps

LAS CRUCES – Gabe Peterson was among the New Mexico State football captains chosen prior to fall camp last week.

Peterson is a sophomore outside linebacker with two starts last year to his name, but he is just one of several underclassmen the Aggies will look to in 2023 as they replace all four starters from a defense that finished No. 30 in FBS total defense last year.

"It just shows that my teammates trust me and I can do what I do to benefit them on and off the field," said Peterson, who finished last season with 17 tackles and two sacks. "It shows that I have grown from last year and become a better leader."

Peterson and fellow sophomore Buddha Peleti are replacing senior Lazarus Williams at outside linebacker. Nikhil Webb Walker replaces Donovan King at defensive end with redshirt sophomore Noah Arinze and junior college transfer Zyier Thornton behind him.

"I don't know if I'm concerned (about the lack of experience), but the one thing I do like is that the young guys are really smart," Aggies defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling said. "We just have to figure out who the starter is and who the backup guys are."

Dreiling leaned on Williams and King on the outside and Chris Ojoh and Trevor Brohard for heavy snap counts last season. Eventually, Peterson and Peleti were trusted in backup roles and Webb Walker played in four games to preserve his status as a redshirt freshman.

"When we were going through it, obviously it was a rough patch with Gabe and Buddha playing their first game against Wisconsin so we took lumps early on, but they were way better coming out of it," Dreiling said. "There is a lot less teaching of little things and as far as the physicality, they know what it takes to compete against the best."

While last year's roster was senior-dominated, the linebacker room has benefitted from learning from each other's mistakes.

"It was easier for me seeing both of us out there and learning together," Peleti said. "If it wasn't for the older guys, I wouldn't be here right now. They really got us set."

Dreiling believes there are between four to six players he feels can contribute.

"We are learning fast and we have a good solid group," Peterson said. "We are all kind of the same age so we are learning from each other. We compliment each other really well."

The most experienced player in the linebacker corps is sophomore middle linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, who will replace Brohard at middle linebacker. The weak side linebacker spot is up for grabs between Penn State transfer Jamari Budden, TCU transfer Jayvhion Gipson and junior college transfer Tyler Martinez.

Whoever emerges after fall camp, the middle linebacker position will look different to Aggies fans as NM State enters Conference USA and some of the passing offenses they will face.

"Our defense is based on the offensive formation," Elliott said. "The talent is there. We just have to see who can be on the same page. I think all of our linebackers can run sideline to sideline. We definitely look different, but football now is pass-heavy so I think it can help us a lot."

