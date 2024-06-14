Mets walk off Marlins on J.D. Martinez's two-run homer in 3-2 win

A night after totaling 10 runs on 14 hits, the Mets scratched together three runs on three hits in a walk-off win against the Miami Marlins, 3-2.

-In their final turn at bat, down 2-1, Francisco Lindor gave the Mets a chance with a leadoff walk off Tanner Scott who recorded his first career six-out save on Tuesday night. Looking erratic, Scott managed to strike out Nimmo, but with J.D. Martinez at the plate, Lindor stole second base to put him in scoring position. It wouldn't matter, though, as Martinez lifted Scott's next pitch over the right-center field wall for a two-run home run. It was only New York's third hit of the game and the second by Martinez who doubled in the seventh. It was also Martinez's first career walk-off home run.

-Getting no-hit through 5.1 innings by Miami starter Roddery Muñoz, the Mets recorded their first base knock thanks to No. 9 hitter Harrison Bader’s single. He was quickly erased, though, after getting caught trying to steal second base. It was the fifth time this season that Bader has been caught stealing in 13 attempts.

-With little support offensively, Mets starter Luis Severino had to match Muñoz’s zeros, which he did for the first five innings, but not without getting in and out of trouble.

In the third inning, Severino allowed the first two batters to reach via singles. A bunt popout, a swinging popout and a groundout got him out of the inning unscathed, but he found trouble in the fourth once again. A one-out double and two walks loaded the bases, but the right-hander did well to escape the jam with an inning-ending double play to keep the game scoreless.

Severino found himself in more hot water in the fifth after allowing a two-out single, a stolen base and a walk to bring up Josh Bell who promptly grounded out to second base to end another threat.

-Living on the edge caught up to Severino in the sixth as he served up a 1-2 fastball on the outer edge of the plate that Jake Burger was able to handle and take the other way for a solo shot to give Miami a 1-0 lead. The right-hander finished out the inning to end his night to go six innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits, three walks and striking out two on 103 pitches (63 strikes).

-With Muñoz out of the game after six terrific innings and just 81 pitches thrown, the Mets were able to get a rally going in the seventh after a walk to Brandon Nimmo, a double by Martinez (just the team's second hit of the night) and a walk to Pete Alonso loaded the bases with nobody out and a red-hot Starling Marte coming to the plate. New York would only scratch out one run, though, after Marte grounded into a double play that drove in a run before Mark Vientos ended the inning with a groundout of his own.

-The run cut the Mets’ deficit in half after Jazz Chisholm homered off Drew Smith in the top half of the inning to give the Marlins a 2-0 lead.

-Sean Reid-Foley turned in a clean eighth before Edwin Diaz took the mound in the ninth on the same day the Mets activated him off the IL. The closer pitched a perfect inning and had a strikeout, reaching 100 mph on his fastball.

-Luis Torrens threw out another baserunner, nailing Nick Gordon at second base in the second with another terrific throw.

Game MVP: J.D. Martinez

Obviously. Not only did he smack the game-winning home run in the ninth, Martinez had two of the Mets' three hits on the night -- both extra-base hits.

What's next

The Mets continue their homestand as they begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres starting on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

LHP Sean Manaea (3-3, 4.30 ERA) pitches for New York and will be opposed by San Diego's RHP Matt Waldron (4-5, 3.76 ERA).