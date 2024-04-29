Mets vs. Cubs: How to watch on SNY on April 29, 2024

The Mets begin a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

Pete Alonso , who hit his 200th career homer on Saturday, is slashing .248/.336/.505 with eight homers in 27 games this season

Luis Severino has tossed 6.0 innings each of his last two starts

Reed Garrett has fanned 27 batters in 14.1 innings this season -- a strikeout rate of 16.6 per nine

Starling Marte is expected to be activated from the bereavement list on Tuesday or shortly after

The Mets are in the midst of a 13-day stretch without a day off

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Cubs online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.