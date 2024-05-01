Mets vs. Cubs: How to watch on SNY on May 1, 2024

The Mets continue a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

The Mets finished a tough first month of the season 15-14, which sets them 4.5 GB of the Braves in the National League East

Brandon Nimmo has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games

Jose Butto 's posted a 2.86 ERA and 1.09 WHIP while striking out 25 batters through four starts this season

Cubs starter, Shota Imanaga , has allowed just five runs (three earned) across his first five MLB outings

With another scoreless outing on Tuesday, Reed Garrett has now pitched to a stellar 0.57 ERA across 15.2 innings

J.D. Martinez has reached base safely in fourth of his first five appearances as a Met

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets vs. Cubs online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.