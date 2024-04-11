Mets trade RHP Yohan Ramirez to Orioles for cash considerations

Days after designating reliever Yohan Ramirez for assignment, the Mets have traded the right-hander to the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

Ramirez appeared in three games, pitching 5.1 innings while allowing seven runs, nine hits and walking four. He also struck out six batters. Ramirez had an 11.81 ERA and 2.43 WHIP.

Ramirez may best be remembered as the pitcher suspended for throwing at Rhys Hoskins in the opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers. His last appearance was against the Reds on April 6. In that game, Ramirez gave up five runs over two innings.

The move continues a trend of the Mets trying out various pitchers and either DFA'ing or trading them when they feel they don't have a place on the team. The Mets DFA'd Michael Tonkin last Friday before he was traded to the Minnesota Twins and did the same for Julio Teheran this week.