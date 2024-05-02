Mets prospects Christian Scott, Drew Gilbert take leap on Baseball America’s updated Top 100 list

The Christian Scott hype is alive and well.

The Mets’ star pitching prospect has caught the attention of baseball fans everywhere with his spectacular showings to start the Triple-A season and now he’s receiving some national attention.

The right-hander has risen from the 100th overall to No. 62 on Baseball America’s updated Top 100 list which they officially released this week.

After adding new weapons like a filthy sweeper to his arsenal over the offseason, Scott has been completely overpowering the Independent League competition in the early going.

The former fifth-round pick’s allowed seven homers but he’s pitched to an impressive 3.20 ERA and 0.71 WHIP while striking out 36 batters and walking just six over his first five outings at the Triple-A level.

Outfield prospect Drew Gilbert also jumped up a few spots on the list, as his strong finish to the season after being acquired from the Astros in the Justin Verlander trade helped him go from No. 91 to No. 74.

The former first-round pick was a force for Double-A Binghamton down the stretch and in the postseason with two triples, seven doubles, six homers, and a .984 OPS across 35 games.

Gilbert’s currently on the injured list due to a hamstring issue but he’s expected to make a full recovery, and both he and Scott could be candidates for their big league debuts later this season.

Injured infielder Ronny Mauricio also rose three spots to No. 82, and after a slow start to this season, speedster Jett Williams saw himself fall three spots to the 30th overall prospect.