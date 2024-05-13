Mets president of baseball ops David Stearns talks past, present, and future | The Mets Pod

Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo welcome a very special guest to The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, as Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns stops by the show.

Connor and Joe talk to Stearns about learning the organization, his relationship and process with skipper Carlos Mendoza, managing the overall roster, the hires of Kris Gross and Andy Green in scouting and player development, and the possibilities of a six-man starting rotation for the Mets in 2024 and potentially across MLB in the future.

The guys also ask Stearns about his bullpen construction strategy, being back in NY where he grew up, what it was like interning for the Mets after college, his thoughts on developing young players, and his Mets Pod Mount Rushmore of the four best Mets games he ever attended as a fan.

Later, the show goes Down on the Farm to discuss the promotions of prospects Ryan Clifford and Brandon Sproat, recaps the Mets vs. Braves series, and opens the Mailbag to answer questions about future Mets pitching staffs, prospect Nick Lorusso, and whether or not Mark Vientos or Ronny Mauricio could eventually be options to replace Jeff McNeil at second base.

