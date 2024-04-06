Mets Injury Updates: Latest on Brandon Nimmo, Sean Reid-Foley and more

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided a few injury updates on the team.

Most notably, Brandon Nimmo was back in the lineup after missing Friday’s game with a hamstring issue, although he was in as the designated hitter. Mendoza said he spoke with Nimmo and that he feels good and would be comfortable playing him in the field if necessary.

With Nimmo at DH and Omar Narvaez catching, Francisco Alvarez was given a regular day off due to the long stretch of consecutive games and a day game against a left-handed pitcher on Sunday.

Mendoza revealed that reliever Sean Reid-Foley, on the IL with a shoulder impingement, was given “a shot” a few days ago and was shut down for three days.

“He should be ramping up soon,” Mendoza said. “He’s feeling good. [I] anticipate a quick ramp up.”

Mendoza said there was no notable update on Tylor Megill after he was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier this week with a shoulder strain.

“We’ll reassess in the next couple days,” Mendoza said. “We’ll check back in and see where he’s at and hopefully he can start a throwing progression again.”

Mendoza also added that right-hand pitcher Max Kranick, who has been out with a hamstring strain, is progressing well and should be ready for a minor-league rehab stint sometime in the next week.