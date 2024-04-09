Mets designate Julio Teheran for assignment

Veteran starter Julio Teheran has been designated for assignment, the Mets announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Right-hander Dedniel Nunez had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse to take Teheran’s place on the 26-man roster.

Teheran made one start for the Mets, allowing four earned runs on six hits in just 2.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. He walked two and struck out three.

The Mets made this move because they simply need arms out of the bullpen right now. And with Jose Butto eligible to be recalled on Friday to fill the fifth spot in the rotation, Teheran became the odd man out.

"It’s one of those where it’s not an easy decision, especially with a guy like that with so much experience," said manager Carlos Mendoza. "But where we’re at in the bullpen, we needed a fresh arm today, somebody that can provide length out of the pen, and we ended up making that decision. ... He understands this is a business and he’s such a professional."

Butto, who was only able to be called up earlier this season as a 27th man for a doubleheader, will likely get the start on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals and then stay up as the fifth man in the rotation.

The Mets spoke with Teheran back in the spring, but the right-hander ultimately elected to sign with the Baltimore Orioles. After being released by Baltimore prior to the start of the season, the Mets added him while dealing with injuries to Kodai Senga (who could be back at some point in May) and Tylor Megill, who is on the 15-day IL with a shoulder strain.