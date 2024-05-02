Mets' Brooks Raley won't be activated from IL when eligible on Sunday, will undergo additional MRI

Mets reliever Brooks Raley is eligible to come off of the injured list on Sunday, but it sounds like the lefty will be out for a bit longer than originally anticipated.

Dealing with inflammation in his left elbow, Raley hasn’t pitched since April 19, and when Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was asked on Thursday morning if the veteran will be ready to return when eligible, the skipper said that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“Probably not. This is probably going to be longer than what we anticipated,” said Mendoza. “It’s one of those where the inflammation went down, and he’s still playing catch, but it’s not going to be as quick as we thought it was going to be. We’re still going through some things there with the medicals and things like that.”

Per Mendoza, Raley is still playing catch, at least for now, but he will undergo another MRI “pretty soon” to see how his elbow is progressing.

“He’s not where he wants to be yet, so we’re going to take it slow and we’ll see where we’re at in the next few days,” Mendoza said.

Before hitting the IL, Raley had gotten off to a tremendous start, putting together eight scoreless appearances while striking out nine hitters across seven innings.