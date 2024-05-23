Merlier sprints to second victory on stage 18 of Giro, Pogacar maintains considerable lead

Belgium's Tim Merlier, left, outsprints Italy's Jonathan Milan to win the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Fiera di Primiero to Padua, Italy, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)

PADUA, Italy (AP) — Belgian rider Tim Merlier won a chaotic bunch sprint for his second victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia as Tadej Pogacar maintained his considerable lead with three days remaining.

Merlier timed his last effort precisely to beat Jonathan Milan by less than half a wheel at the end of the 18th stage, a mainly flat, 178-kilometer (111-mile) route from Fiera di Primiero to Padua that offered some respite after two brutal days in the high mountains.

Milan could only shake his head wryly as he looked to his right to see Merlier raise his arms in celebration. Kaden Groves was third.

Merlier, who rides for Soudal–Quick-Step, also won the third leg this year to add to his stage victory in the 2021 Giro.

Pogacar, a two-time Tour de France champion, remained seven minutes, 42 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez with third-place Geraint Thomas 8:04 behind the Slovenian star.

Friday’s 19th stage is an undulating stage with three categorized climbs in the final 60 kilometers (37 miles) of the 157-kilometer (98-mile) route from Mortegliano to Sappada.

___

