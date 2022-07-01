Men’s basketball 2022-2023 home and road SEC opponents announced

The Aggies learned their 2022-2023 Southeast Conference home and road schedule earlier this week. Their home slate will consist of Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Their road schedule has the Aggies playing at Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi St., Missouri and South Carolina.

Game dates, tip-off times, and viewing information will be confirmed and released at a later date.

The Aggies’ non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date, as well, when opponents and game details are finalized.

The Aggies will look to improve in conference play in 2022-2023 as they finished 9-9 in regular-season conference contests last season – a 5-4 home record and a 4-5 record away from Reed Arena. Finding greater success in the 2021-2022 SEC Tournament, Coach Williams will look to get his guys off to a strong SEC-start this season as conference success is one of the clearest paths to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.