Memphis Grizzlies players will miss Steven Adams' impact on the bench

MINNEAPOLIS — Just because Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams was taken out of the starting lineup and has played sparingly during the NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, doesn't mean his impact hasn't been felt.

Just ask his teammates.

"It is nice having him there on the bench for me because he always gives me tips and pointers," Brandon Clarke said Friday. "I'm sure that he'll be giving me those tips and pointers through the TV."

"He's a great voice," Jaren Jackson Jr. added. "... He's just an elite passer, elite basketball mind. He knows the game real well. He can teach you anything."

PREDICTIONS: Will Memphis Grizzlies close out Timberwolves in Game 6? Here's what we think

GIANNOTTO: Minnesota series might be the best thing that could've happened to the Grizzlies | Giannotto

FOUL PLAN: Jaren Jackson Jr, Memphis Grizzlies want to clean up foul trouble by 'showing hands' in Game 6

The Grizzlies lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Adams did not travel for Game 6 and is in health and safety protocols. He won't play Friday (8 p.m., ESPN, Bally Sports Southeast). Current health and safety protocols do not require contact tracing for fully vaccinated players and coaches.

"He's doing well, he's getting better each day," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "It's just kind of luck of the draw, unfortunately."

Win or lose, the Grizzlies' next game will be on Sunday. If it's Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors, the expectation was that Jenkins would turn back to the traditional starting lineup that featured Adams.

Contact Damichael Cole at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com and on Twitter @damichaelc

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies teammates will miss Steven Adams' voice