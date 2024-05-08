Memphis football recruits often pass on Tennessee. Here's an all-time lineup that didn't.

Tennessee football recently won a recruiting battle in Memphis. Radarious Jackson, a four-star receiver, committed to play for the Vols in 2025.

Such a victory in such a place should never be taken for granted.

Well, you say, Jackson is an in-state kid choosing the in-state school. In fact, he joins Joakim Dodson from Memphis suburb Collierville in the ’25 class. What's the big deal?

If you follow recruiting, you get it. If you don't follow recruiting, grab a map of Tennessee. Geography is not Josh Heupel's friend when it comes to in-state recruiting.

If Jackson's family wanted him to stay close to home, five SEC schools are closer to Memphis than the University of Tennessee at Knoxville: Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Memphis Sheffield High's Radarious Jackson committed to Tennessee football in April.

They could also drive to Auburn, LSU or even Missouri in the same amount of time as Knoxville.

No other SEC schools − including newcomers Texas and Oklahoma − are so distanced from a major population center in their own state. Even Gainesville, Florida, is closer to Miami than Knoxville is to Memphis.

So, yes, landing a good prospect out of Memphis is worth celebrating.

Still, Jackson isn't the first Memphian to choose the Vols, not by a long shot.

So, just for kicks, I’ve assembled an all-time Memphis/Shelby County roster.

Here goes. At tailback, the tandem of Jabari Small and Eric Gray are fresh in memory.

Running back Jabari Small (2) kicks it into gear against Vanderbilt Nov. 25, 2023.

The go-to receiver is Cedrick Wilson Sr. from the ‘98 national champions. Depth in the rotation comes from Jeff Moore from the ‘70s, Vince Moore and Daryl Harper from the ‘80s and Kendrick Jones from the ‘90s.

The Canale brothers – George, Whit and Frank – from the 1960s would be useful in various formations.

At tight end, Germantown provides Brad and Jeff Cottam and Robert Todd. John Sartelle adds depth.

The interior offensive line is solid. Jerome Carvin and 1980s stalwart Eric Still are top-flight guards. David Ligon started at center in the mid-2000s.

Cedrick Wilson catches a pass to make the score 30-31 in the final minutes against LSU on Sept. 30, 2000. After a furious rally sent the game into overtime, the 11th-ranked Vols fell 38-31 in an upset for the Nick Saban-led Tigers.

The tackle options are Drew Richmond (2016-18), John Matthews and Pat Lenoir from the ‘80s and James Warren (Jacob’s dad) from the ‘90s. I’d bring Richard Cooper (1985-87) over from defense since that’s what the NFL did with him.

Quarterback? Ah, that’s where this roster could use help from the geography transfer portal.

The only options I could find were teammates for Doug Dickey way back in the 1960s. Charlie Fulton was primarily a tailback but played occasional quarterback behind Dewey Warren. He completed 42 career passes. Then there’s David Leake, who completed 11 passes in 1964. That’s it.

So, the defense has to keep the score down.

Up front, things look good. Current seniors Omari Thomas and Bryson Eason could rotate with the likes of Dan Williams and 1980s star Mark Studaway. Chris Walker (2007-10) and Steve White (1992-95) bring pressure off the edge.

Dan Williams, an offensive guard from Memphis East High School, finds a light moment during 2005 practice for the Tennessee-Kentucky All-Star Game.

At linebacker, there are two Ingrams, Brian from the ‘70s and Reggie from the ‘90s. Ellix Wilson (2004-08) and Jeremy Banks were sure tacklers. Rick Marino started for Dickey’s 1960s teams.

In the secondary, NFL players Andre Lott and Ronald Davis and hard-hitting Tori Noel from the ‘90s are a good start. Tamarion McDonald would compete for snaps along with Ernie Ward from the ‘70s and Carlton Peoples and David Bennett from the ‘80s.

Tom Hutton (1991-94) is a capable punter. NFL veteran Morgan Cox is the long snapper.

Kicking is dicey. David Leake – him, again – hit four field goals in the ‘60s. Max Gilbert, a redshirt freshman, converted a couple PATs in the spring game.

There are a bunch more lettermen, too many to list. I picked guys listed as starters. Maybe Nash Buckingham, captain from the 1902 team, would be a surprise star.

Maybe ol' Nash could play quarterback.

Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

