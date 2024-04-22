Four-star receiver Radarious Jackson commits to Tennessee, continuing Vols' in-state surge

Four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson committed to Tennessee football on Monday, giving the Vols another coveted in-state recruit in the 2025 class.

Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from Sheffield High in Memphis.

He was Tennessee’s 2023 Class 3A Mr. Football and The Commercial Appeal's Offensive Player of the Year after accounting for 32 touchdowns as a rusher, receiver, passer, returner and defender last season.

Jackson chose UT over Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss among dozens of scholarship offers. He is ranked the No. 29 wide receiver and No. 263 prospect overall in the 2025 class by the 247Sports Composite.

Radarious Jackson poses for a portrait in the football team's locker room at Sheffield High School in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Jackson broke out in 2023 with an explosive junior season. As a receiver, he had 30 receptions for 696 yards and 13 TDs. As a rusher, he had 782 yards and nine TDs. As a passer, he had 340 yards and seven TDs. On defense, he notched 63 tackles and eight interceptions, including two returned for TDs. And he also returned a punt for a TD.

Jackson is UT’s fourth in-state commitment in the 2025 class, joining five-star quarterback George MacIntyre (Brentwood Academy), four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley (Ensworth) and three-star wide receiver Joakim Dodson (Collierville).

MacIntyre is Jackson’s teammate on the Tennessee Select 7-on-7 team, and he had a hand in recruiting him to the Vols.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Four-star receiver Radarious Jackson commits to Tennessee football