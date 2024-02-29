Memphis football knows its full 2024 schedule. Here are the 5 most important games.

Memphis football now knows its path to the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers will enter the 2024 season with high expectations, especially in the new era of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Memphis is expected to be among the top programs in the Group of Five this season, and the new-look playoff will have one spot designated for a Group of Five team.

Memphis went 10-3 in 2023, building momentum toward 2024 thanks to a win over Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Tigers are returning more top production than any team near the top of the American Athletic Conference, including the program's all-time leading passer in Seth Henigan, his top wide receiver in Roc Taylor and All-Conference linebacker Chandler Martin.

So, which games should Memphis fans have circled on the 2024 calendar? Here are our picks for the five most important.

Sept. 7: vs. Troy

The Trojans lost coach Jon Sumrall to Tulane, but they've been successful over the past few years. New coach Gerad Parker will be expected to compete for the Sun Belt title, where Troy is the defending champion.

That makes this a tricky game for Memphis. The Tigers have a weak home schedule, and the timing of this game will make it even trickier — it's the week before the trip to Florida State, which fans surely will be looking forward to throughout the offseason. The stakes will be high here for Memphis, because a loss to the Trojans would put the Tigers behind the 8-ball in their pursuit of a playoff spot.

This game also will be key for establishing momentum going into the meat of the schedule. Lose here, and the proverbial train could start veering off the tracks before it even starts picking up speed.

Sept. 14: at Florida State

Die-hard Memphis fans likely have had this one circled pretty much since it was announced in 2021. This is a monumental game for the program, not just because it's a chance to play in a hostile environment against a team that many thought should have been in the 2023 playoff. It's also a chance to revisit an old friend.

Mike Norvell was wildly successful at Memphis, but he left after the 2019 AAC title game to take the head coaching job with the Seminoles. Now, he'll face his old team for the first time. Ryan Silverfield was an assistant under Norvell and now will have the opportunity to coach against him.

This is a low-risk game for Memphis: Lose, and the Tigers will still have every chance to reach the playoff. Memphis will be an underdog, but this will be a key early-season test to see where the Tigers are before they attack the conference schedule.

Oct. 11: at South Florida

The Tigers play arguably their four toughest games on the road. Florida State, Tulane and UTSA are the top three teams on the schedule, and it's probably between Troy and South Florida after that. The Bulls had a successful season in 2023, winning seven games under first-year coach Alex Golesh.

Now the Tigers will head to Tampa to face South Florida in a Friday night game at Raymond James Stadium. These two teams met in a thriller last season, with Memphis outscoring the Bulls 59-50 in a game that wasn't exactly a flattering advert for either team's defense.

Byrum Brown was a dual-threat problem for AAC defenses as a freshman, and the South Florida quarterback will be back in 2024. Memphis will be coming off a bye, but this will be a tricky game.

Nov. 2: at UTSA

The Roadrunners finished third in the AAC in 2023, losing only one conference game during their first year in the league. They'll look a lot different in 2024, because quarterback Frank Harris exhausted his eligibility after last season. They also lost a few key contributors to the transfer portal.

But coach Jeff Traylor is back, even after he found himself in the conversation for Power Five openings during last year's coaching carousel. UTSA will reload, and they'll be the home team for their first meeting with Memphis as conference foes.

They won eight of their last nine games in 2023, and this trip to the Alamodome could have conference title implications for both teams.

Nov. 28: at Tulane

No doubt the most important game on Memphis' schedule, the conference set this up on Thanksgiving hoping it'll be a key game in the conference title race. Could these two teams meet again a week and a half later in the AAC title game?

Memphis had a double-digit second-half lead at home against the Green Wave in 2023, but the Tigers couldn't hold on. That was the second straight year Tulane beat Memphis, so revenge will be on the mind heading into this game.

While Memphis' roster will look very similar to last year's game, Tulane's will have some changes. Coach Willie Fritz left for Houston and was replaced by Sumrall, and quarterback Michael Pratt left for the NFL Draft. Sumrall brought in Oregon transfer Ty Thompson — a former five-star recruit — to replace him.

It's probably safe to assume these two teams will be picked to finish at the top of the conference in the preseason.

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 31 North Alabama Saturday, Sept. 7 Troy Saturday, Sept. 14 at Florida State Saturday, Sept. 21 at Navy* Saturday, Sept. 28 Middle Tennessee Friday, Oct. 11 at South Florida* Saturday, Oct. 19 North Texas* Saturday, Oct. 26 Charlotte* Saturday, Nov. 2 at UTSA* Friday, Nov. 8 Rice* Saturday, Nov. 16 UAB* Thursday, Nov. 28 at Tulane*

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @thejonahdylan.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Here are Memphis football's 5 most important games on 2024 schedule