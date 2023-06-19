Memphis basketball senior Chandler Lawson will transfer, The Commercial Appeal confirmed Monday.

The 6-foot-7 forward is set to leave after spending two seasons with his hometown Tigers. Last season, he averaged 5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 24 starts. Lawson spent his first two seasons at Oregon. His younger brother, Johnathan, transferred to Creighton last month.

Lawson's departure means Memphis is set to return just one player (senior guard Jayden Hardaway) from the 2022-23 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers have at least 10 players on scholarship. Six of those are incoming transfers: 6-6 wing David Jones (St. John's), 6-5 guard Caleb Mills (Florida State), 6-9 forward Jonathan Pierre (Nova Southeastern), 6-8 wing Teafale Lenard Jr. (MTSU), 6-2 point guard Jayhlon Young and 6-8 forward Nick Jourdain (Temple). The other four are incoming freshmen: 6-2 combo guard Mikey Williams, 6-7 wing Ashton Hardaway, 6-7 wing JJ Taylor and 6-5 guard Carl Cherenfant. It is unclear whether Jayden Hardaway will be on scholarship this season.

MEMPHIS BASKETBALL: Experts say DeAndre Williams' return would make Memphis basketball nationally relevant

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Mikey Williams' future with the program also remains unclear. The 4-star recruit was arrested in April and is currently facing six felony gun charges. His preliminary hearing is set for July 12.

Advertisement

Former Memphis power forward DeAndre Williams is seeking an additional season of eligibility from the NCAA. If it is granted, he will return to the Tigers.

Former Memphis center Malcolm Dandridge is in the transfer portal but remains uncommitted, andhe has left open the possibility of a return.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis basketball loses Chandler Lawson to the transfer portal