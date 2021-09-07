Member of the Month: September

Meet the September Member of the Month

Name: Luke

Current City: Little Chute, Wisconsin

Member Since: 2018

Getting to know Luke:

Q. ​ How did you first become interested in NASCAR?

“I first became interested at a very young age! I have been watching races on TV since before I can remember. My father and his whole family have always been huge into NASCAR and racing in general. Most of my dad‘s brothers raced at the local short track Wisconsin International Raceway. My dad never raced but he spent a lot of time working on all their cars and supporting them, so I have always been watching races with my dad and his family.

They had all been going to Michigan in August for the NASCAR race since the early 90‘s. I always dreamed to go with and see a race with them in person. I was finally allowed to go when I turned 14. I have been going with them every year since then. My dad and I have also gone to the Daytona 500 and Chicagoland. I also have been to Bristol on a trip a planned with my friends. But it all started with watching those fast cars on T.V. spending time with family!”

Q. What is your favorite part about NASCAR?

“I love the history, traditions and how family oriented the sport is! There is no other sport out there like it. I also love the feeling of being at the track with the other fans. It is a feeling unlike anything else. The energy at the track is absolutely stunning and I can‘t help but smile the entire time. I love the sound and feel of the cars going around the track and how much the drivers truly care about their fans!’

Q. What is your favorite NASCAR memory?

“My favorite NASCAR memory would have to be my trip to the 2016 Daytona 500 with my dad! The race was one of the closest in Daytona history! It was an amazing race and I had a wonderful time bonding with my dad.”

Q. Do you have a favorite in any of the following categories?

Current Driver: “Kevin Harvick.”

Past Driver: “Bobby Labonte.”

Up and Coming Driver: “Justin Allgaier.”

Team: “Hendrick Motorsports.”

Track: “Martinsville Speedway.”

Q. What do you like to do in your free time?

“I like to restore cars and motorcycles.”

