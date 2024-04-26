Melissa Gatto fights Tamires Vidal at UFC Fight Night 241 after Hailey Cowan injured
The UFC Fight Night 241 lineup has been tweaked slightly.
With Hailey Cowan injured, Melissa Gatto moves to bantamweight to fight fellow Brazilian Tamires Vidal at the May 18 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Two people with knowledge of the change recently informed MMA Junkie of the tweak but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.
Gatto (8-2-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) was scheduled to fight Victoria Dudakova at UFC on ESPN 54 on March 30. The bout was canceled moments prior to the scheduled walkouts due to an illness with Dudakova. Gatto has not previously competed at bantamweight in the UFC and will look to snap a two-fight skid.
After a flying knee knockout win in her promotional debut, Vidal (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) most recently competed in September when she lost a split decision to Montserrat Rendon. The defeat snapped a six-fight winning streak.
With the change, the UFC Fight Night 241 lineup includes:
Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy
Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro
Warlley Alves vs. Abus Magomedov
Vinicius Salvador vs. Adrian Yanez
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Themba Gorimbo
Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan
Carlston Harris vs. Khaos Williams
Ariane Carnelossi vs. Piera Rodriguez
Rodolfo Bellato vs. Oumar Sy
Heili Alateng vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Melissa Gatto vs. Tamires Vidal
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.