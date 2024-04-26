Melissa Gatto fights Tamires Vidal at UFC Fight Night 241 after Hailey Cowan injured

The UFC Fight Night 241 lineup has been tweaked slightly.

With Hailey Cowan injured, Melissa Gatto moves to bantamweight to fight fellow Brazilian Tamires Vidal at the May 18 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the change recently informed MMA Junkie of the tweak but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Gatto (8-2-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) was scheduled to fight Victoria Dudakova at UFC on ESPN 54 on March 30. The bout was canceled moments prior to the scheduled walkouts due to an illness with Dudakova. Gatto has not previously competed at bantamweight in the UFC and will look to snap a two-fight skid.

After a flying knee knockout win in her promotional debut, Vidal (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) most recently competed in September when she lost a split decision to Montserrat Rendon. The defeat snapped a six-fight winning streak.

With the change, the UFC Fight Night 241 lineup includes:

Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

Angela Hill vs. Luana Pinheiro

Warlley Alves vs. Abus Magomedov

Vinicius Salvador vs. Adrian Yanez

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Themba Gorimbo

Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan

Carlston Harris vs. Khaos Williams

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Piera Rodriguez

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Oumar Sy

Heili Alateng vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Melissa Gatto vs. Tamires Vidal

