UFC on ESPN 54 prelim bout canceled moments before walkouts in Atlantic City

The UFC on ESPN 54 matchup between Viktoriia Dudakova and Melissa Gatto has been scratched moments before it was scheduled to take place.

Two fights into Saturday’s event at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., UFC play-by-play man Brendan Fitzgerald announced the women’s flyweight clash between Dudakova (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) and Gatto (8-2-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) had been scratched due to a “medical issue” on Dudakova’s side.

The announcement came as Dudakova and Gatto were next up on the card. No further details came about whether the fight will be rescheduled for a later date.

