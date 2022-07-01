Meet the Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 NFL draft class

The Baltimore Ravens have long been respected as one of the best front offices in the entire NFL, and despite the recent departure of legendary general manager Ozzie Newsome, they continue to earn that reputation.

Under new GM Eric DeCosta, the Ravens delivered yet another gem of a class in the 2022 NFL draft, landing some incredible value picks, swinging bold trades, and filling all of their biggest needs in all three phases of the game.

From arguably the biggest steal of the first round, so a ton of bargains in the middle and later rounds, here’s a look at every Ravens pick from this year’s draft:

1

1