Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Club hosts Perfect Golf Day

May 8—The Meadow Greens — Ramsey Ladies Golf Club's play of the day game on Wednesday was Perfect Golf. Players tried to complete their round without having to take penalty points for shots in the water, sand traps, out-of-bounds/weeds, every putt over two per hole, and whiffed shots.

Winners on the front nine were: Chris Swatfager, Jan Thissen, and Linda Youngmark, all with only one point (tie broken by handicap hole). On the back nine, Joyce Anderson, Karen Baier, and Patty Shatek all took a win with two points.

Karen Baier had birdies on hole No. 7 and No. 16.