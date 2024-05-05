McLaughlin-Levrone continues Olympic build-up

American Sydney McLaughlin, Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles, won the 100 hurdles and 200 at the Oxy Invitational in tuneup races ahead of US qualifying for the Paris Olympics (ETIENNE LAURENT)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic champion and world record-holder in the 400m hurdles, put together two convincing races Saturday as she continues her build-up to the Paris Games.

Lining up in two races outside her specialty at the Oxy Invitational in Los Angeles, the 24-year-old American ran an impressive 100m hurdles in 12.71sec, six-hundredths of a second off her personal best set in 2021.

She then won the 200m in a wind-aided 22.38, with a favorable breeze of 2.9 m/sec.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who also won Olympic gold in Tokyo in the 4x400m relay, missed the World Championships in Budapest last year because of a knee injury.

In other events Saturday, American Dalilah Muhammad, runner-up in the 400m hurdles in Tokyo, ran the 400m in 53.53sec.

American Michael Norman, the 2022 400m world champion, opened his season with a 400m victory in 44.21sec.

