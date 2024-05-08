McInnes expects bids for Kilmarnock teenager Watson

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is anticipating offers for midfielder David Watson this summer.

The 19-year-old, who won PFA Scotland young player of the year and has also been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ prize, has been a key part of McInnes’ team this season.

The Rugby Park boss does not want to lose the academy product, who has scored five goals in 42 appearances this term, but concedes interest from elsewhere is inevitable after such an impressive breakthrough campaign.

"As a manager you want to hold on to your best players as long as we can, but we understand the market," McInnes said.

"I think we should expect speculation about Davie, we should expect clubs to be more than aware of him, bigger clubs than us. We would be surprised if there wasn't.

"If there are offers for him, it is something we would have to look at, but we don't want to lose him."

Watson, who is under contract until 2026, is the first non-old Firm player to receive the PFA young player prize since Andy Robertson in 2014.

"There have been a lot of top players who have won that award and went on to have brilliant careers and he is another one," added McInnes.

"We were so proud when he picked up his award. We were hopeful but you are never totally confident. He has been a fantastic story for us. He is from the academy, a real flagship player for that."