McAlester's Malachi Wrice thankful for bonds and journeys through football

Nov. 21—Malachi Wrice has gained many brothers and memories on the football field.

The McAlester senior started his football career at a young age, and said he instantly fell in love with the game. He remembers being a young child watching his predecessors on the field, and knows that he's come full circle to being one of those that kids watch on Friday nights.

"I was just like, looking at those guys and always looked up to them," Wrice said. "Once I was on the field, I was like, 'man, I got to set a good example.'"

Wrice has seen a lot of success as a Buffalo, including back-to-back trips to the state championship game and a four-year playoff streak. This season, Wrice earned 77 tackles on defense, including 19 tackles for loss, as well as four sacks, two forced fumbles, and a blocked point. Offensively, Wrice nabbed nine catches for 158 yards and four scores.

His efforts in his high school career brought the attention of college programs across the nation, and he has verbally committed to play at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash., next season.

"After an amazing (official visit) I would like to announce my VERBAL COMMITMENT to (Washington State)," Wrice wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But athletics aren't the only things on Wrice's mind, as he also plans to seek out a degree in sports medicine. After recovering from an MCL injury himself, Wrice said that experience led him to choose that possible career path.

"I just like want to help people know more about the body," he said. "Something like that makes you feel kind of powerless too because you can't do anything with it...(the therapists) knew everything to like, strengthen each individual muscle. So I thought that was pretty cool."

And although his time on the gridiron as a Buffalo has come to an end, Wrice is thankful for the opportunities and memories made over the years. And he's glad the game of football has bonded him together with his teammates.

"It's like they're my brothers," he said. "Like we butted heads a little bit. (But that's what) brothers do."