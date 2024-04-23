Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson added to UFC 303 for International Fight Week

The UFC 303 pay-per-view for International Fight Week keeps taking shape.

On Tuesday, the promotion announced the addition of a women’s bantamweight fight between former title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva and veteran Macy Chiasson for the June 29 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 303 will be headlined by the return of superstar Conor McGregor, who takes on former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

This bout marks the first fight for Bueno Silva (10-3-1 MMA, 5-3-1 UFC) since losing to Raquel Pennington in January for the vacant women’s bantamweight title. Prior to the setback, the Brazilian was on a three-fight winning streak, with a no contest against Holly Holm that was originally a win.

Chiasson (10-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) fought last month, submitting Pannie Kianzad in the first round – a victory that earned her a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. The victory allowed Chiasson to bounce back from a KO loss to Irene Aldana in 2022.

With the addition, the UFC 303 lineup includes:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie