May Shortstop Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Shortstop Rankings

May

Shortstops

Team

April

1

Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals

1

2

Mookie Betts

Dodgers

1 2B

3

Elly De La Cruz

Reds

4

4

Gunnar Henderson

Orioles

7

5

Trea Turner

Phillies

2

6

CJ Abrams

Nationals

6

7

Corey Seager

Rangers

5

8

Bo Bichette

Blue Jays

3

9

Oneil Cruz

Pirates

8

10

Francisco Lindor

Mets

9

11

Nico Hoerner

Cubs

10

12

Xander Bogaerts

Padres

11

13

Anthony Volpe

Yankees

13

14

Ezequiel Tovar

Rockies

14

15

Dansby Swanson

Cubs

15

16

Jeremy Pena

Astros

16

17

Willy Adames

Brewers

18

18

Carlos Correa

Twins

19

19

Ha-Seong Kim

Padres

20

20

Zach Neto

Angels

17

21

Brice Turang

Brewers

35

22

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

22

23

Vaughn Grissom

Red Sox

23

24

Amed Rosario

Rays

33

25

Masyn Winn

Cardinals

27

26

Jose Caballero

Rays

31

27

Luis Rengifo

Angels

29

28

Jackson Merrill

Padres

40

29

Matt McLain

Reds

28

30

Jackson Holliday

Orioles

21

31

Orlando Arcia

Braves

32

32

Thairo Estrada

Giants

24

33

Ceddanne Rafaela

Red Sox

68 OF

34

J.P. Crawford

Mariners

26

35

Blaze Alexander

Diamondbacks

57

36

Tim Anderson

Marlins

25

37

Jorge Mateo

Orioles

30

38

Javier Baez

Tigers

34

39

Willi Castro

Twins

36 3B

40

Dylan Moore

Mariners

42 2B

41

Ezequiel Duran

Rangers

37

42

Orelvis Martinez

Blue Jays

76

43

Jon Berti

Yankees

39

44

Brayan Rocchio

Guardians

41

45

Ernie Clement

Blue Jays

38

46

Jordan Lawlar

Diamondbacks

43

47

Josh H. Smith

Rangers

75

48

Adalberto Mondesi

36

49

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

42

50

Vidal Brujan

Marlins

66 2B

Dropping off: Trevor Story (No. 12), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44)

  • In this case, ignorance was bliss: I surely would have lowered Elly De La Cruz some in the preseason rankings had I known that David Bell would drop him to the sixth spot on Opening Day after batting him second all spring. De La Cruz finally ascended to the two hole on April 21, and he definitely deserves to remain there. I’m sure a slump is coming at some point, but he’s the clear favorite to lead the majors in steals, and there’s a good chance that he’ll lead the league in homers along the way.

  • While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has, in my opinion, been unlucky thus far, Bo Bichette has been just plain bad, and it’s really kind of stunning. He was a fantasy disappointment last year, for sure, but that was largely because he stopped stealing bases and the lineup around him was bad. This year, he’s still swinging at everything and his strikeout rate is down, but his quality of contact is way off his norms. I hope it’s just a bad month, but I had to drop him some here. I guess the slight bit of good news is that he’s already attempted half as many steals (four) as he did last year (eight).