May Shortstop Rankings
Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other May rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Shortstop Rankings
May
Shortstops
Team
April
1
Royals
1
2
1 2B
3
Reds
4
4
7
5
2
6
Nationals
6
7
5
8
3
9
Pirates
8
10
Mets
9
11
Cubs
10
12
Padres
11
13
Yankees
13
14
Rockies
14
15
Cubs
15
16
16
17
Brewers
18
18
Twins
19
19
Padres
20
20
Angels
17
21
Brewers
35
22
Cardinals
22
23
23
24
33
25
Cardinals
27
26
Jose Caballero
Rays
31
27
Angels
29
28
Padres
40
29
Reds
28
30
Orioles
21
31
32
32
Giants
24
33
Red Sox
68 OF
34
Mariners
26
35
57
36
Marlins
25
37
Orioles
30
38
Tigers
34
39
Twins
36 3B
40
Mariners
42 2B
41
Rangers
37
42
Orelvis Martinez
Blue Jays
76
43
Yankees
39
44
Guardians
41
45
Blue Jays
38
46
Diamondbacks
43
47
Rangers
75
48
36
49
Dodgers
42
50
Vidal Brujan
Marlins
66 2B
Dropping off: Trevor Story (No. 12), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44)
In this case, ignorance was bliss: I surely would have lowered Elly De La Cruz some in the preseason rankings had I known that David Bell would drop him to the sixth spot on Opening Day after batting him second all spring. De La Cruz finally ascended to the two hole on April 21, and he definitely deserves to remain there. I’m sure a slump is coming at some point, but he’s the clear favorite to lead the majors in steals, and there’s a good chance that he’ll lead the league in homers along the way.
While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has, in my opinion, been unlucky thus far, Bo Bichette has been just plain bad, and it’s really kind of stunning. He was a fantasy disappointment last year, for sure, but that was largely because he stopped stealing bases and the lineup around him was bad. This year, he’s still swinging at everything and his strikeout rate is down, but his quality of contact is way off his norms. I hope it’s just a bad month, but I had to drop him some here. I guess the slight bit of good news is that he’s already attempted half as many steals (four) as he did last year (eight).