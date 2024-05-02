May Shortstop Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Shortstop Rankings

Dropping off: Trevor Story (No. 12), Geraldo Perdomo (No. 44)

In this case, ignorance was bliss: I surely would have lowered Elly De La Cruz some in the preseason rankings had I known that David Bell would drop him to the sixth spot on Opening Day after batting him second all spring. De La Cruz finally ascended to the two hole on April 21, and he definitely deserves to remain there. I’m sure a slump is coming at some point, but he’s the clear favorite to lead the majors in steals, and there’s a good chance that he’ll lead the league in homers along the way.