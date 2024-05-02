May Outfielder Rankings
Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Outfielder Rankings
May
Outfielders
Team
April
1
1
2
9
3
Mariners
3
4
4
5
6
6
Juan Soto
Yankees
8
7
Yankees
5
8
Astros
7
9
13
10
2
11
Michael Harris II
Braves
11
12
Reds
27
13
Cubs
14
14
18
15
12
16
17
17
Pirates
22
18
Marlins
16
19
Tyler O'Neill
Red Sox
26
20
Tigers
31
21
Cubs
19
22
Rangers
24
23
Dodgers
29
24
23
25
25
26
Steven Kwan
Guardians
36
27
Brewers
35
28
Diamondbacks
38
29
44
30
Cubs
20
31
Josh Lowe
Rays
30
32
Rockies
10
33
Angels
46
34
Ian Happ
Cubs
28
35
Blue Jays
37
36
Evan Carter
Rangers
34
37
Mets
50
38
Phillies
33
39
Angels
105
40
Mets
43
41
Orioles
42
42
Orioles
162
43
Phillies
59
44
TJ Friedl
Reds
58
45
Nationals
32
46
Giants
53
47
Jordan Beck
Rockies
NR
48
Cardinals
47
49
Brewers
40
50
Cardinals
67
51
Yankees
56
52
Rangers
49
53
Brenton Doyle
Rockies
64
54
Yankees
61
55
Angels
15
56
Dodgers
51
57
Tigers
60
58
Joey Loperfido
Astros
212
59
Athletics
55
60
Cardinals
21
61
Giants
54
62
Twins
188
63
Ryan O'Hearn
Orioles
106
64
Tommy Edman
Cardinals
57
65
Rays
33 SS
66
Red Sox
109
67
Marlins
80
68
Astros
41
69
Nationals
75
70
Brewers
66
71
Byron Buxton
Twins
4 DH
72
Jose Siri
Rays
63
73
Jack Suwinski
Pirates
65
74
Red Sox
39
75
Rockies
45
76
Twins
82
77
White Sox
52
78
Angels
81
79
Padres
40 SS
80
Joc Pederson
Diamondbacks
78
81
Andy Pages
Dodgers
180
82
Tigers
48
83
Braves
69
84
Max Kepler
Twins
71
85
Johan Rojas
Phillies
77
86
Guardians
30 3B
87
Reds
83
88
Diamondbacks
72
89
MJ Melendez
Royals
90
90
Will Benson
Reds
70
91
Rockies
76
92
Sean Bouchard
Rockies
79
93
Royals
86
94
Pirates
100
95
Jasson Dominguez
Yankees
91
96
White Sox
98
97
Jeff McNeil
Mets
74
98
Mitch Haniger
Mariners
93
99
Nationals
17 DH
100
Nationals
85
101
Nelson Velazquez
Royals
84
102
Sal Frelick
Brewers
87
103
Jesus Sanchez
Marlins
92
104
Red Sox
68
105
Jacob Young
Nationals
134
106
Diamondbacks
94
107
Nationals
97
108
Athletics
88
109
Rays
152
110
Victor Scott II
Cardinals
62
111
Rockies
193
112
Gavin Sheets
White Sox
187
113
Cubs
192
114
Blue Jays
38 2B
115
Marlins
99
116
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Cubs
149
117
Willi Castro
Twins
102
118
Dairon Blanco
Royals
104
119
Giants
119
120
Mark Canha
Tigers
111
121
Tigers
117
122
Mariners
137
123
Phillies
103
124
Braves
112
125
Blue Jays
123
126
Nationals
89
127
Mets
122
128
Padres
241
129
Johnathan Rodriguez
Guardians
206
130
Giants
153
131
Mets
114
132
Astros
115
133
Cardinals
141
134
Rangers
101
135
Athletics
120
136
Will Brennan
Guardians
148
137
Wenceel Perez
Tigers
82 2B
138
Royals
95
139
Mariners
113
140
Athletics
144
141
Twins
73
142
Pirates
127
143
Luke Raley
Mariners
108
144
Orioles
116
145
James Wood
Nationals
186
146
Giants
118
147
Cardinals
138
148
Manuel Margot
Twins
110
149
Cade Marlowe
Mariners
128
150
Connor Joe
Pirates
181
151
Giants
121
152
Blake Perkins
Brewers
237
153
Guardians
142
154
Athletics
156
155
Dane Myers
Marlins
133
156
Addison Barger
Blue Jays
221
157
Astros
154
158
Giants
143
159
Mickey Moniak
Angels
139
160
JJ Bleday
Athletics
125
161
Guardians
107
162
Jose Azocar
Padres
130
163
Cubs
131
164
Blue Jays
136
165
Randal Grichuk
Diamondbacks
146
166
Rangers
242
167
Jason Heyward
Dodgers
129
168
Emmanuel Rodriguez
Twins
277
169
Nationals
124
170
Athletics
90 3B
171
Dodgers
126
172
Royals
58 2B
173
Reds
140
174
Giants
266
175
Mariners
135
Dropping off: Henry Davis (No. 96), Ji Hwan Bae (No. 132), Stuart Fairchild (No. 145), Avisaíl García (No. 147), Trent Grisham (No. 150)
I certainly didn’t all like moving my No. 2 overall player down to No. 26 one month into the season, but it’s scary just how little authority Corbin Carroll is hitting with right now. I guess the good news is that, while his average exit velocity is down six mph from last year, his max EV of 111.5 mph is still quite good and down just two mph from last year. His plate discipline has also remained intact, and even if the power remains absent, he’ll do enough in average, runs and steals to remain fairly valuable.
Don’t get overly excited but it’s a good sign for Mike Trout that the Angels, in need of a roster spot, chose to DFA a pitcher instead of putting the future Hall of Famer on the 60-day IL on Wednesday. Clearly, they think there’s a chance he’ll return from knee surgery within two months. Of course, a lot of things the Angels think will happen don’t end up happening.
I give preseason projections to every prospect I think has any real chance of seeing time in the majors, but because he wasn’t very good upon moving up to Double-A last summer and the Rockies appeared to have several other young outfielders ahead of him on the depth chart, I didn’t give one to Jordan Beck. Obviously, that was a mistake. In spite of his 32% strikeout rate in Double-A, Beck was promoted to Triple-A to open this season and hit .307/.405/.594 in 25 games before joining the Rockies as a replacement for Nolan Jones this week. If he hits, one imagines he’ll overtake Hunter Goodman and/or Elehuris Montero to stick around once Jones and Kris Bryant return. I don’t think that’s any sort of lock, but Beck has an awful lot of fantasy upside in Coors Field, and I decided to place him 47th among outfielders for now. I don’t feel great about that, given that he really could be back in Triple-A in two weeks, but he has power and speed and I do like his approach at the plate. There’s a chance that he’ll be a top-30 outfielder the rest of the way.
Joey Loperfido was more of an expected callup after hitting 13 homers in just 25 games in Triple-A. I worry about the batting average and about the Astros’ doubts in his defensive ability at first base, but the power is legit and he’s another guy who can steal bases. He’s No. 58 for now.
It’s entirely possible that the Tigers will soon commit to Wenceel Perez in center field and send down Parker Meadows. Still, I’m pretty skeptical about Perez, especially in light of his flyball tendencies in a tough environment for power. Meadows might wind up as a bust - he’s certainly played the part thus far - but I still think he has the greater fantasy ceiling of the two. That Meadows is a true plus defender in center will help his case.