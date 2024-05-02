Advertisement

May Outfielder Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Outfielder Rankings

May

Outfielders

Team

April

1

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves

1

2

Mookie Betts

Dodgers

9

3

Julio Rodriguez

Mariners

3

4

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Padres

4

5

Kyle Tucker

Astros

6

6

Juan Soto

Yankees

8

7

Aaron Judge

Yankees

5

8

Yordan Alvarez

Astros

7

9

Adolis Garcia

Rangers

13

10

Corbin Carroll

Diamondbacks

2

11

Michael Harris II

Braves

11

12

Spencer Steer

Reds

27

13

Christopher Morel

Cubs

14

14

Jarren Duran

Red Sox

18

15

Luis Robert Jr.

White Sox

12

16

Randy Arozarena

Rays

17

17

Bryan Reynolds

Pirates

22

18

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Marlins

16

19

Tyler O'Neill

Red Sox

26

20

Riley Greene

Tigers

31

21

Cody Bellinger

Cubs

19

22

Wyatt Langford

Rangers

24

23

Teoscar Hernandez

Dodgers

29

24

Kyle Schwarber

Phillies

23

25

George Springer

Blue Jays

25

26

Steven Kwan

Guardians

36

27

Christian Yelich

Brewers

35

28

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Diamondbacks

38

29

Cedric Mullins

Orioles

44

30

Seiya Suzuki

Cubs

20

31

Josh Lowe

Rays

30

32

Nolan Jones

Rockies

10

33

Taylor Ward

Angels

46

34

Ian Happ

Cubs

28

35

Daulton Varsho

Blue Jays

37

36

Evan Carter

Rangers

34

37

Starling Marte

Mets

50

38

Nick Castellanos

Phillies

33

39

Jo Adell

Angels

105

40

Brandon Nimmo

Mets

43

41

Anthony Santander

Orioles

42

42

Colton Cowser

Orioles

162

43

Brandon Marsh

Phillies

59

44

TJ Friedl

Reds

58

45

Lane Thomas

Nationals

32

46

Jung Hoo Lee

Giants

53

47

Jordan Beck

Rockies

NR

48

Brendan Donovan

Cardinals

47

49

Jackson Chourio

Brewers

40

50

Lars Nootbaar

Cardinals

67

51

Alex Verdugo

Yankees

56

52

Leody Taveras

Rangers

49

53

Brenton Doyle

Rockies

64

54

Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees

61

55

Mike Trout

Angels

15

56

James Outman

Dodgers

51

57

Kerry Carpenter

Tigers

60

58

Joey Loperfido

Astros

212

59

Esteury Ruiz

Athletics

55

60

Jordan Walker

Cardinals

21

61

Jorge Soler

Giants

54

62

Trevor Larnach

Twins

188

63

Ryan O'Hearn

Orioles

106

64

Tommy Edman

Cardinals

57

65

Amed Rosario

Rays

33 SS

66

Wilyer Abreu

Red Sox

109

67

Bryan De La Cruz

Marlins

80

68

Chas McCormick

Astros

41

69

Nick Senzel

Nationals

75

70

Garrett Mitchell

Brewers

66

71

Byron Buxton

Twins

4 DH

72

Jose Siri

Rays

63

73

Jack Suwinski

Pirates

65

74

Masataka Yoshida

Red Sox

39

75

Kris Bryant

Rockies

45

76

Alex Kirilloff

Twins

82

77

Andrew Benintendi

White Sox

52

78

Luis Rengifo

Angels

81

79

Jackson Merrill

Padres

40 SS

80

Joc Pederson

Diamondbacks

78

81

Andy Pages

Dodgers

180

82

Parker Meadows

Tigers

48

83

Jarred Kelenic

Braves

69

84

Max Kepler

Twins

71

85

Johan Rojas

Phillies

77

86

Tyler Freeman

Guardians

30 3B

87

Jake Fraley

Reds

83

88

Alek Thomas

Diamondbacks

72

89

MJ Melendez

Royals

90

90

Will Benson

Reds

70

91

Charlie Blackmon

Rockies

76

92

Sean Bouchard

Rockies

79

93

Kyle Isbel

Royals

86

94

Edward Olivares

Pirates

100

95

Jasson Dominguez

Yankees

91

96

Tommy Pham

White Sox

98

97

Jeff McNeil

Mets

74

98

Mitch Haniger

Mariners

93

99

Jesse Winker

Nationals

17 DH

100

Victor Robles

Nationals

85

101

Nelson Velazquez

Royals

84

102

Sal Frelick

Brewers

87

103

Jesus Sanchez

Marlins

92

104

Ceddanne Rafaela

Red Sox

68

105

Jacob Young

Nationals

134

106

Jake McCarthy

Diamondbacks

94

107

Stone Garrett

Nationals

97

108

Seth Brown

Athletics

88

109

Richie Palacios

Rays

152

110

Victor Scott II

Cardinals

62

111

Hunter Goodman

Rockies

193

112

Gavin Sheets

White Sox

187

113

Mike Tauchman

Cubs

192

114

Davis Schneider

Blue Jays

38 2B

115

Nick Gordon

Marlins

99

116

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Cubs

149

117

Willi Castro

Twins

102

118

Dairon Blanco

Royals

104

119

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Giants

119

120

Mark Canha

Tigers

111

121

Matt Vierling

Tigers

117

122

Dylan Moore

Mariners

137

123

Whit Merrifield

Phillies

103

124

Adam Duvall

Braves

112

125

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Blue Jays

123

126

Eddie Rosario

Nationals

89

127

Harrison Bader

Mets

122

128

Jurickson Profar

Padres

241

129

Johnathan Rodriguez

Guardians

206

130

Michael Conforto

Giants

153

131

Tyrone Taylor

Mets

114

132

Jake Meyers

Astros

115

133

Alec Burleson

Cardinals

141

134

Ezequiel Duran

Rangers

101

135

Brent Rooker

Athletics

120

136

Will Brennan

Guardians

148

137

Wenceel Perez

Tigers

82 2B

138

Hunter Renfroe

Royals

95

139

Dominic Canzone

Mariners

113

140

Lawrence Butler

Athletics

144

141

Matt Wallner

Twins

73

142

Michael A. Taylor

Pirates

127

143

Luke Raley

Mariners

108

144

Austin Hays

Orioles

116

145

James Wood

Nationals

186

146

Mike Yastrzemski

Giants

118

147

Dylan Carlson

Cardinals

138

148

Manuel Margot

Twins

110

149

Cade Marlowe

Mariners

128

150

Connor Joe

Pirates

181

151

Luis Matos

Giants

121

152

Blake Perkins

Brewers

237

153

Estevan Florial

Guardians

142

154

Miguel Andujar

Athletics

156

155

Dane Myers

Marlins

133

156

Addison Barger

Blue Jays

221

157

Mauricio Dubon

Astros

154

158

Austin Slater

Giants

143

159

Mickey Moniak

Angels

139

160

JJ Bleday

Athletics

125

161

Ramon Laureano

Guardians

107

162

Jose Azocar

Padres

130

163

David Peralta

Cubs

131

164

Kevin Kiermaier

Blue Jays

136

165

Randal Grichuk

Diamondbacks

146

166

Josh H. Smith

Rangers

242

167

Jason Heyward

Dodgers

129

168

Emmanuel Rodriguez

Twins

277

169

Joey Gallo

Nationals

124

170

Tyler Nevin

Athletics

90 3B

171

Chris Taylor

Dodgers

126

172

Adam Frazier

Royals

58 2B

173

Nick Martini

Reds

140

174

Tyler Fitzgerald

Giants

266

175

Samad Taylor

Mariners

135

Dropping off: Henry Davis (No. 96), Ji Hwan Bae (No. 132), Stuart Fairchild (No. 145), Avisaíl García (No. 147), Trent Grisham (No. 150)

  • I certainly didn’t all like moving my No. 2 overall player down to No. 26 one month into the season, but it’s scary just how little authority Corbin Carroll is hitting with right now. I guess the good news is that, while his average exit velocity is down six mph from last year, his max EV of 111.5 mph is still quite good and down just two mph from last year. His plate discipline has also remained intact, and even if the power remains absent, he’ll do enough in average, runs and steals to remain fairly valuable.

  • Don’t get overly excited but it’s a good sign for Mike Trout that the Angels, in need of a roster spot, chose to DFA a pitcher instead of putting the future Hall of Famer on the 60-day IL on Wednesday. Clearly, they think there’s a chance he’ll return from knee surgery within two months. Of course, a lot of things the Angels think will happen don’t end up happening.

  • I give preseason projections to every prospect I think has any real chance of seeing time in the majors, but because he wasn’t very good upon moving up to Double-A last summer and the Rockies appeared to have several other young outfielders ahead of him on the depth chart, I didn’t give one to Jordan Beck. Obviously, that was a mistake. In spite of his 32% strikeout rate in Double-A, Beck was promoted to Triple-A to open this season and hit .307/.405/.594 in 25 games before joining the Rockies as a replacement for Nolan Jones this week. If he hits, one imagines he’ll overtake Hunter Goodman and/or Elehuris Montero to stick around once Jones and Kris Bryant return. I don’t think that’s any sort of lock, but Beck has an awful lot of fantasy upside in Coors Field, and I decided to place him 47th among outfielders for now. I don’t feel great about that, given that he really could be back in Triple-A in two weeks, but he has power and speed and I do like his approach at the plate. There’s a chance that he’ll be a top-30 outfielder the rest of the way.

  • Joey Loperfido was more of an expected callup after hitting 13 homers in just 25 games in Triple-A. I worry about the batting average and about the Astros’ doubts in his defensive ability at first base, but the power is legit and he’s another guy who can steal bases. He’s No. 58 for now.

  • It’s entirely possible that the Tigers will soon commit to Wenceel Perez in center field and send down Parker Meadows. Still, I’m pretty skeptical about Perez, especially in light of his flyball tendencies in a tough environment for power. Meadows might wind up as a bust - he’s certainly played the part thus far - but I still think he has the greater fantasy ceiling of the two. That Meadows is a true plus defender in center will help his case.