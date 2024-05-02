May Catcher Rankings
Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.
Catcher Rankings
May
Catchers
Team
April
1
Orioles
1
2
2
3
3
4
Royals
5
5
4
6
Cardinals
9
7
Yainer Diaz
6
8
Logan O'Hoppe
Angels
7
9
8
10
Mariners
10
11
Mariners
12
12
Reds
17
13
Twins
23
14
Nationals
11
15
Yankees
27
16
13
17
Ivan Herrera
Cardinals
31
18
16
19
Athletics
20
20
Guardians
15
21
19
22
26
23
Giants
32
24
18
25
Blue Jays
22
26
Guardians
28
27
Francisco Alvarez
Mets
14
28
Brewers
24
29
Rockies
29
30
Travis d'Arnaud
Braves
34
31
Cubs
35
32
Pirates
52
33
55
34
Tigers
21
35
Rene Pinto
Rays
25
36
Pirates
96 OF
37
Tigers
75
38
Freddy Fermin
Royals
30
39
Rockies
54
40
Marlins
33
41
Astros
37
42
53
43
Angels
42
44
Giants
36
45
Rangers
43
46
Nationals
44
47
Rangers
38
48
Yankees
46
49
Marlins
41
50
Cubs
39
Dropping off: Christian Vazquez (No. 40), Blake Sabol (No. 45)
The right hamstring injury Gary Sánchez suffered Tuesday might make the matter rather moot, but the Brewers’ decision to call up Tyler Black seemed like really bad news for him. William Contreras never sits and Black had been focusing on first base in Triple-A, so with Rhys Hoskins seemingly in line for even more DH time, it’s hard to see what will be left for Sánchez. The Brewers seem to think that’s fine, but Sánchez has been one of the league’s unluckiest hitters in the early going; while he’s hitting just .208/.283/.458, his strikeout rate is well down and Statcast gives him a .268 xBA and a .607 xSLG. It’s still baffling that no one wanted him as a starting catcher over the winter, given the way he played for the Padres last season.
It would have been controversial for the Pirates to send down Henry Davis at the beginning of the season, but that is hardly the case now, with the former No. 1 overall draft pick having more than twice as many strikeouts (27) as hits (11). Joey Bart’s stunning performance ensures that he’ll stick around after Yasmani Grandal comes off the IL, which means that Davis is likely Triple-A bound. It seems to be where he belongs at this point. As for Bart, I’m still pretty skeptical. This oddly passive approach is really working out for him right now, but he’s still likely to strike out a ton.