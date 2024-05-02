Advertisement

May Catcher Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Catcher Rankings

May

Catchers

Team

April

1

Adley Rutschman

Orioles

1

2

William Contreras

Brewers

2

3

Will Smith

Dodgers

3

4

Salvador Perez

Royals

5

5

J.T. Realmuto

Phillies

4

6

Willson Contreras

Cardinals

9

7

Yainer Diaz

Astros

6

8

Logan O'Hoppe

Angels

7

9

Gabriel Moreno

Diamondbacks

8

10

Mitch Garver

Mariners

10

11

Cal Raleigh

Mariners

12

12

Tyler Stephenson

Reds

17

13

Ryan Jeffers

Twins

23

14

Keibert Ruiz

Nationals

11

15

Austin Wells

Yankees

27

16

Jonah Heim

Rangers

13

17

Ivan Herrera

Cardinals

31

18

Sean Murphy

Braves

16

19

Shea Langeliers

Athletics

20

20

Bo Naylor

Guardians

15

21

Luis Campusano

Padres

19

22

Connor Wong

Red Sox

26

23

Patrick Bailey

Giants

32

24

Alejandro Kirk

Blue Jays

18

25

Danny Jansen

Blue Jays

22

26

David Fry

Guardians

28

27

Francisco Alvarez

Mets

14

28

Gary Sanchez

Brewers

24

29

Elias Diaz

Rockies

29

30

Travis d'Arnaud

Braves

34

31

Miguel Amaya

Cubs

35

32

Joey Bart

Pirates

52

33

Ben Rortvedt

Rays

55

34

Jake Rogers

Tigers

21

35

Rene Pinto

Rays

25

36

Henry Davis

Pirates

96 OF

37

Carson Kelly

Tigers

75

38

Freddy Fermin

Royals

30

39

Jacob Stallings

Rockies

54

40

Nick Fortes

Marlins

33

41

Victor Caratini

Astros

37

42

Korey Lee

White Sox

53

43

Matt Thaiss

Angels

42

44

Tom Murphy

Giants

36

45

Andrew Knizner

Rangers

43

46

Riley Adams

Nationals

44

47

Sam Huff

Rangers

38

48

Jose Trevino

Yankees

46

49

Christian Bethancourt

Marlins

41

50

Yan Gomes

Cubs

39

Dropping off: Christian Vazquez (No. 40), Blake Sabol (No. 45)

  • The right hamstring injury Gary Sánchez suffered Tuesday might make the matter rather moot, but the Brewers’ decision to call up Tyler Black seemed like really bad news for him. William Contreras never sits and Black had been focusing on first base in Triple-A, so with Rhys Hoskins seemingly in line for even more DH time, it’s hard to see what will be left for Sánchez. The Brewers seem to think that’s fine, but Sánchez has been one of the league’s unluckiest hitters in the early going; while he’s hitting just .208/.283/.458, his strikeout rate is well down and Statcast gives him a .268 xBA and a .607 xSLG. It’s still baffling that no one wanted him as a starting catcher over the winter, given the way he played for the Padres last season.

  • It would have been controversial for the Pirates to send down Henry Davis at the beginning of the season, but that is hardly the case now, with the former No. 1 overall draft pick having more than twice as many strikeouts (27) as hits (11). Joey Bart’s stunning performance ensures that he’ll stick around after Yasmani Grandal comes off the IL, which means that Davis is likely Triple-A bound. It seems to be where he belongs at this point. As for Bart, I’m still pretty skeptical. This oddly passive approach is really working out for him right now, but he’s still likely to strike out a ton.