May Catcher Rankings

Here is the May edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. I’m using five-game eligibility, so plenty of players have added new positions since Opening Day. Because I love you, I’ve also tweaked the top 300 to include previous rankings this year.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other May rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher Rankings

Dropping off: Christian Vazquez (No. 40), Blake Sabol (No. 45)

The right hamstring injury Gary Sánchez suffered Tuesday might make the matter rather moot, but the Brewers’ decision to call up Tyler Black seemed like really bad news for him. William Contreras never sits and Black had been focusing on first base in Triple-A, so with Rhys Hoskins seemingly in line for even more DH time, it’s hard to see what will be left for Sánchez. The Brewers seem to think that’s fine, but Sánchez has been one of the league’s unluckiest hitters in the early going; while he’s hitting just .208/.283/.458, his strikeout rate is well down and Statcast gives him a .268 xBA and a .607 xSLG. It’s still baffling that no one wanted him as a starting catcher over the winter, given the way he played for the Padres last season.