Max Holloway faceplants Justin Gaethje with all-time great KO in final second of UFC 300 fight

Max Holloway scored one of the greatest MMA knockouts of all time at UFC 300, faceplanting Justin Gaethje in the final second of their ‘BMF’ title fight.

The former featherweight champion was facing Gaethje in the latter’s preferred division, at 155lbs, but produced a masterclass over five rounds to put himself on the cusp of a decision win.

Yet with 10 seconds left on the clock, the Hawaiian risked his victory by looking at Gaethje, pointing at the canvas, and calling on the American to trade hands in one final frenzied exchange.

Gaethje obliged and was brutalised with a hard overhand right, which put the former interim champion out cold, sending him lolloping face-first to the mat.

It was a stunning ending to the most highly-anticipated fight of the night, at a historic event in Las Vegas, as Holloway took the ‘Baddest Motherf***er’ title from Gaethje in style.

Many had counted out Holloway, due to his ill-fated lightweight venture in 2019, when he lost on points to Dustin Poirier while challenging for the interim belt.

However, “Blessed” had more time to bulk up to lightweight on this occasion, and he looked healthy and comfortable in the Octagon, arguably winning the first four rounds before his mesmerising knockout. In the final second of round one, the 32-year-old seemed to break Gaethje’s nose with a spinning back kick, and Holloway would repeat the move throughout the bout, constantly troubling the “Highlight” with it.

Max Holloway celebrates his knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 (Getty Images)

After beating Gaethje, 35, Holloway called out reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who took the 145lbs gold from Alexander Volkanovski in February. Topuria knocked out Volkanovski, who previously went 3-0 against Holloway, to become champion, and the Georgian-Spaniard has since called on the UFC to stage an event in Madrid – preferably later in 2024.

In the co-main event of UFC 300, Zhang Weili retained her strawweight belt against Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45), winning the first all-Chinese title fight in UFC history.

The main event is under way now and pits light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira against his predecessor Jamahal Hill, who vacated the belt due to injury in 2023.