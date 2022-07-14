Max Christie signs deal with Los Angeles Lakers

Max Christie was drafted 35th overall in the second round of this year’s NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. Christie has had an up and down showing in summer league so far, but has shown that he has the foundation to build upon.

The next step in his NBA dream is complete, as Christie has reportedly agreed to his first contract with the Lakers. It appears that Christie has signed a two-year, 2.74 million dollar deal that is fully guaranteed.

Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers signed rookie Max Christie to a two-year, $2.74 million deal, @hoopshype has learned. Both years are fully guaranteed. Christie was selected 35th overall by the Lakers in the draft. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 13, 2022

