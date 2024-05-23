Mavericks' Kyrie Irving credits poise for stellar Game 1 showing vs. Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (C) goes up for a shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Wednesday in Minneapolis. Photo by Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving credited himself deploying playoff poise during a 30-point performance that helped Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals.

The 13-year veteran made 11 of 14 shots and totaled 24 points in the first half of the 108-105 triumph Wednesday in Minneapolis. Fellow All-NBA guard Luka Doncic scored 15 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter.

"I was feeling good in the first quarter and just settling in where we are in the Western Conference finals," Irving said "There is a lot of anxiety, some nerves.

"I've been here before, so it was a little bit more poise on my end, just being able to start the game with the confidence and that aggression."

Irving, who has appeared in 87 career playoff games, has a 3-0 series record in his previous conference finals appearances. All three of those series occurred while he played alongside LeBron James.

Like he did with James, Irving balanced his offensive aggression with Doncic to help lead the Mavericks to a win in the series opener against the Timberwolves.

"He got us going," Doncic said of Irving. "Without him, we would have probably be down 20 at halftime. I had to help him in the second half a little bit.

"We switched roles this time."

The Mavericks outshot the Timberwolves 49.4% to 42.7%. They also made 94.1% of their free throw attempts, compared to the Timberwolves' 61.1% from the line. The Mavericks outscored the Timberwolves 62-38 in the paint.

Game 1 had 14 lead changes and was tied seven times. The first quarter had five lead changes, but the Timberwolves carried a 33-27 edge into the second. Irving scored 13 points over the first 12 minutes.

He made all five of his attempts for another 11 points over the next 12 minutes, helping the Mavericks hold a 32-29 scoring edge in the frame, but the Timberwolves still led 62-59 at the break.

The lead changed hands six times in the third quarter, but the Timberwolves still held an 83-82 advantage to start the fourth. Timberwolves big man Naz Reid sank a 3-pointer to start the quarter, but Doncic's Mavericks responded with a 15-3 run, taking an eight-point lead with 7:38 remaining.

The Timberwolves bounced back with a 13-1 run, but the Mavericks answered with an 8-0 surge and never trailed again. Doncic scored eight of their final 13 points.

Mavericks forward P.J Washington and center Daniel Gafford chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards logged 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, but made just 6 of 16 shots, including five 3-pointers.

Karl-Antony Towns made just 6 of 20 attempts for 16 points. Fellow Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels scored a team-high 24 points.

"Terrible offense down the stretch, bad shots, turnovers, no composure," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of his players.

"I thought the same at the end of the first half. We haven't really closed quarters very well or closed halves very well over the last handful of games. It cost us one game in the Denver series and certainly had an impact on this game too.

"We've gotta be better in clutch moments."

The Timberwolves will host the Mavericks in Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Minneapolis. Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven game series will be Sunday and Tuesday in Dallas.