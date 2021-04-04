Matthew Stafford names one aspect of Aaron Donald’s game that isn’t recognized enough

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aaron Donald has unquestionably been the best defensive player in the NFL for the last several years, having won Defensive Player of the Year three times since 2017. By now, every football fan knows his name and how dominant he is as an interior pass rusher.

Matthew Stafford is thankful to now be on Donald’s team after facing him three times before and getting sacked six times in those matchups. Stafford has watched Donald from afar and respected his greatness, marveling at his speed and power since Donald was drafted in 2014.

But there’s an aspect of Donald’s game that doesn’t get talked about enough, Stafford says. It’s his awareness and ability to recognize blocks that sets him apart from the rest.

“I think his physical traits jump off the screen to you. That’s obvious,” Stafford said in an interview on TheRams.com. “To see his ability to slash and get in between, block, defeat, one, two, three guys, whoever’s blocking him. That stuff is a bit obvious. But you know, his mental aptitude for the game is off the charts and something that I don’t know is talked about enough. He’s the guy that recognizes blocks as quickly as anybody I’ve ever seen. I’m excited to get to have him on my team and be in a red jersey when I play him in practice and not live.”

Splitting double-teams has become a necessity in Donald’s game because of how often teams send two or three blockers his way. He executed that to perfection against Stafford and the Lions back in 2018, busting through and forcing a fumble against.

Stafford won’t have to worry about being sacked by Donald anymore so long as they’re on the same team, which is a feeling every quarterback would love.

Recommended Stories

  • DT Jayson Ademilola's Role Primed To Grow In Notre Dame's 2021 Defense

    Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s move to DE paves the way for the senior to become a starter, and he's capable of being one.

  • Derrick White with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers

    Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) with an and one vs the Indiana Pacers, 04/03/2021

  • NFL to vote on expanding rule penalizing blocking below the waist

    More flags on blocks below the waist may be thrown in 2021, if a new rule proposal passes. The NFL owners will vote on a rule that would greatly expand the prohibition on blocking below the waist, making such blocks illegal by offensive and defensive players if contact occurs beyond five yards on either side [more]

  • Arizona and Stanford to battle in first all Pac-12 NCAA women's basketball championship game

    The Pac-12 is assured of its first NCAA women's basketball championship since 1992 when No. 1 Stanford and No. 3 Arizona face off in the title game.

  • Zaven Collins impresses at Tulsa pro day

    Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins lived up to high expectations at Friday's pro day workout

  • Tulsa LB Zaven Collins sheds underdog label as draft nears

    The former Tulsa linebacker has gone from having college coaches telling him he’s not good enough for a Division I scholarship to having every NFL team and 53 team representatives show up at his pro day on Friday. Collins, from small Hominy, Oklahoma, started last season unsure if he would even get drafted.

  • Report: 49ers want a first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo

    Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the 49ers’ plans. Those plans include trying to trade him for more than they gave up to get him. More than three years after acquiring Garoppolo from the Patriots for a second-round draft pick, the 49ers want a first-round pick for the balance of Garoppolo’s contract, according to Mike Giardi [more]

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers talks at length about experience of hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

    "Jeopardy!" episodes guest hosted by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will begin airing nationally on Monday, April 5. The three-time NFL MVP provided a behind-the-scenes look at the experience during a 10-minute interview with the show. ...

  • Could the Jets draft QB Zach Wilson, but still keep Sam Darnold?

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano talks about how he thinks the Jets have targeted BYU QB Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, and the increasing possibility that they could still keep Sam Darnold on the team, even after drafting a new signal caller.

  • Tennis: Teenage Miami finalist Sinner blends tranquillity, talent to keep rising

    In February, Sinner became the youngest man since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles, and a win in his first ATP Masters 1000 final on Sunday against friend and occasional doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz would make him the youngest-ever Miami winner. After his Miami quarter-final loss to Sinner, Alexander Bublik asked the Italian at the net if he was human, while former world No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut also lauded Sinner for his mental strength after losing to him in the semi-final.

  • Editorial: When will mountain lions in Los Angeles County stop being killed by cars and rat poison?

    We need to find ways to reduce the perils of fast cars and powerful rat poisons to Southern California mountain lions.

  • How the Indianapolis Colts plan to fix new quarterback Carson Wentz

    Colts have several coaches with quarterback experience, but the vision for Carson Wentz will be set by Frank Reich, Marcus Brady and Scott Milanovich.

  • Political reaction to MLB moving All-Star Game out of Atlanta includes threat from GOP congressman

    One GOP lawmaker wants to hit MLB's bottom line in response to the league's big move.

  • Cobb County, home of Braves, claims loss of MLB All-Star Game will cost it $100M

    Did MLB's decision really create a $100 million loss for one Georgia county?

  • Cowboys Mock Draft Roundup: Trade down possibility, OT picked almost as often as Surtain

    The fit is obvious, the consensus is there. The CB being shipped to Dallas is a foregone conclusion to most, but there's a name that continues to emerge as a viable alternative to the Alabama standout.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Once again, most of the bets are on Gonzaga

    The Bulldogs have been good to bettors this tournament.

  • Why a Russell Wilson trade to Eagles makes sense in Roob's 10 Observations

    A Russ trade makes sense for the Eagles. By: Reuben Frank

  • Rare air: Why Gonzaga vs. Baylor is a historic title game matchup

    With undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor both advancing to the national title game with Final Four victories on Saturday, it sets up the single-best national title game on paper in the history of the NCAA tournament.

  • Did officials get critical charge call correct in Gonzaga's win over UCLA?

    Before Jalen Suggs' shot, Drew Timme's take of a charge was the biggest play in Saturday's Final Four.

  • Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull cements his status as Bellator’s best

    Patricio "Pitbull" Freire continued to lord over two divisions as the Bellator 255 results came in on Friday night. It was the fight promotion's debut event on the Showtime network. Bellator 255 results: Patricio Pitbull chokes out Emmanuel Sanchez In a featherweight title rematch, Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire made quick work of no. 2 ranked featherweight contender Emmanuel Sanchez. He finished the fight with a guillotine choke in the first round of the Bellator 255 main event and featherweight grand prix semi-final. Pitbull dropped Sanchez with a picture perfect left hook, followed up with a right jab to Sanchez’s shoulder that accelerated his trip to the canvas. Freire subsequently sank in a guillotine choke to put Sanchez to sleep 4:32 into the first round. With Freire’s main event victory, the Bellator double champ advances to the finals of the Bellator featherweight grand prix. Pitbull will meet surging undefeated no. 1 featherweight contender A.J. McKee for the Bellator featherweight championship and a $1 million dollar prize. Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee faceoff at Bellator 255 Bellator 255 results: Jason Jackson decisions Neiman Gracie No. 6 ranked welterweight Jason Jackson took home the victory in the Bellator 255 co-main event over no. 3 ranked Neiman Gracie. Jackson’s victory gives the Sanford MMA product a four-fight win streak. The fight in total was rather bizarre. Jackson had top control of Gracie when his eye dragged against the cage. However, Jackson overcame the adversity and finished the fight. The decision was also seen as a head-scratcher to many, particularly Bellator color commentator and renowned former MMA referee Big John McCarthy, who believed Gracie had won the fight. The fight statistics provide logic to McCarthy’s argument, as Gracie doubled Jackson’s strikes landed (73-36) and also maintained 26 more seconds of ground control with 4:35. Bellator 255 results: Tyrell Fortune steamrolls Jack May by first-round TKO Tyrell Fortune continued his ascendance up the Bellator heavyweight division with a dominant performance over Jack May, who filled in on short notice after Matt Mitrione pulled out of the fight for undisclosed reasons. The heavyweight scrap was actually a rematch between Fortune and May after a no contest as a result of a low blow in their first bout, which took place last September. It took relatively no time for Fortune to get May to the ground. The no. 6 ranked heavyweight utilized ground and pound, along with noticeable power in his hands, to take the TKO at 3:16 into the first round. Bellator 255 results: Usman Nurmagomedov outstrikes Mike Hamel to take unanimous decision Usman Nurmagomedov added another victory to his undefeated record with a unanimous decision victory over Mike Hamel in a lightweight contest. Contrary to his cousin Khabib, Nurmagomedov stayed on the feet for the entirety of the fight, decisively outstriking Hamel, despite a valiant effort from the MMA Lab product. With his first victory under the Bellator banner, Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated streak to an impressive 12-0. Watch the full Bellator 255 event replay Bellator 255 results Main Card Patricio Pitbull (c) def. Emmanuel Sanchez via first-round submission (guillotine choke)Jason Jackson def. Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Tyrell Fortune def. Jack May via first-round TKO (strikes)Usman Nurmagomedov def. Mike Hamel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Kana Watanabe def. Alejandra Lara via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) Preliminary Card Magomed Magomedov def. Cee Jay Hamilton via second-round submission (rear naked choke)Mandel Nallo def. Ricardo Seixas via first-round knockout (punch)Khalid Murtazaliev def. Fabio Aguiar via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Chris Gonzalez def. Roger Huerta via third-round submission (tap to strikes)Jose Augusto def. Jonathan Wilson via first-round submission (head and arm choke)Roman Faraldo def.Trevor Gudde via first-round TKO (punches)Jordan Newman def. Branko Busick via second-round TKO (elbows)