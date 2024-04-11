Are you a Masters collector? This year's souvenirs are already selling on eBay, Facebook

FILE - A patron carries merchandise including a gnome during a practice round for the Masters Tournament golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2024. Hundreds of items like these are already being re-sold on sites like eBay and Facebook Marketplace.

The 2024 Masters Tournament is a day old, but everything from gnomes and jewelry to jackets and mugs from this year's line-up of souvenirs are already being re-sold online.

Here are some of the most expensive items up for auction on eBay from this year's collection of merchandise as of Thursday:

Monday's practice round was particularly unique as it featured a partial solar eclipse overhead. While it was not a total eclipse resulting in darkened skies, it was visible to those with the proper equipment. That's why the Augusta National had branded eclipse glasses available for the patrons.

Since then, the glasses have appeared on various re-sale sites being sold individually, in sets, and as part of Masters gift bundles. The prices vary from about $50 to $250. These may prove to be an especially rare find as the next eclipse won't be visible or coincide with the Masters for more than 20 years.

These sales come from across the nation, but plenty of Augusta-area residents are selling new merchandise from this year. Here are some of the more expensive items up for sale on Facebook Marketplace from the area:

Because the Augusta National Pro Shop is only open for a limited time to those allowed through the gates, many of these items can be and are being sold at large mark-ups. The retail price of the full-sized garden gnome is about $50. The clothes have a range of prices. The eclipse glasses were given out for free. So, if you're a Masters collector and couldn't make it to the pro shop, make sure you budget properly.

