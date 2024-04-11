Live Masters traffic updates: Thursday morning closures in Augusta

Amid potential severe weather during the first round of the Masters Tournament Thursday, Augusta officials are providing patrons traveling to and from Augusta National Golf Club with live traffic updates.

The National Weather Service predicts a 90% chance of rain, with wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

If the course is evacuated, city officials encourage patrons to remain in the parking lot to avoid traffic.

The first round will start at 10:30 a.m. with patron gates opening at 9:30 a.m., according to Augusta National.

Here are the latest golf traffic updates, according to the city:

9:15 a.m. – Alexander Drive reopened

As of 9:12 a.m., Alexander Drive was reopened at the intersection of Riverwatch Parkway.

9 a.m. – Exit 199 off-ramp closed

As of 8:58 a.m., the I-20 Washington Road Exit 199 off-ramp was closed.

The Masters morning traffic plan was put into place, according to city officials.

This story will be updated with the latest traffic updates.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Masters traffic updates: The latest from Augusta officials