Massive $20M donation to Pitt leads to bizarre name change for head coaching position

Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi got a new job title Thursday. Instead of being the head coach at Pitt football, Narduzzi will now be known as the Chris Bickell '97 Head Football Coach. No, really.

The University of Pittsburgh announced a massive $20 million donation by alumnus Chris Bickell, who, as you may have already guessed, graduated from the school in 1997. It was the largest single donation in the university's history.

That money will go toward improving the football team at Pitt and its players. Half of the money has already been allocated to the team's "training, nutrition and learning environment infrastructure," according to a statement released by the school.

Given the size of the donation, Pitt will also rename the head football coach position in honor of Bickell.

In recognition of Bickell's historic gift, the head football coaching position at Pitt will be named the "Chris Bickell '97 Head Football Coach." This is the first named coaching position in the history of Pitt Athletics.

Bickell also spoke to the team Thursday to "offer words of encouragement on the season." The team plans to celebrate Bickell's donation during Saturday's game against the University of Massachusetts.

As for Narduzzi, he'll keep doing what he normally does. As far as we know, this is one of those job-title changes that doesn't result in extra responsibilities or pay.