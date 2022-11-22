Marvin Harrison Jr. named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award
It may have come a bit out of the blue this year, but it is very much deserving. Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of twelve names announced as semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award on Monday.
Before the season started, everyone had Jaxon Smith-Njigba pegged as the frontrunner for the award that goes to the player judged to be the most outstanding receiver in college football. However, Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an injury to his hamstring all season long and hasn’t been able to get on the field and stay.
No problem.
Harrison Jr. had picked up and become a star in Columbus, using his long frame, great route-running, and superhuman abilities to make circus-type catches all season long. For the year, Harrison Jr. has 65 catches for 1,037 yards (16.0 avg.) and 11 touchdowns.
The complete list of receivers named as semifinals includes:
Jordan Addison, USC
Brock Bowers, Georgia
Nathaniel Dell, Houston
Josh Downs, North Carolina
Zay Flowers, Boston College
Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Quentin Johnston, TCU
Charlie Jones, Purdue
Rashee Rice, SMU
Keylon Stokes, Tulsa
super ❌arv is hi❌ @MarvHarrisonJr https://t.co/GUuf8SwHRb
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 21, 2022
Of these names, three finalists will be named on November 29, and the winner revealed on December 8 during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.
List
Everything Jim Harbaugh said about Ohio State heading into The Game Saturday
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.