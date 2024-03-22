Advertisement
Breaking News:

No. 14 Oakland pulls off upset of No. 3 Kentucky

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. hurting his draft stock by not testing at Ohio State's Pro Day? | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz · Charles Robinson · Jori Epstein

Jason Fitz and Charles Robinson have a discussion around whether or not star 2024 NFL Draft prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. is hurting his draft stock by skipping athletic testing at Ohio State's Pro Day (after skipping testing at the NFL Combine.) Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.