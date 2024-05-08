Marvin Harrison Jr. gets No. 18 jersey from BJ Ojulari

The Arizona Cardinals have not announced their rookie uniform numbers but the one burning question from Cardinals fans has been answered. Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, will have the same number he wore in college — No. 18.

He shared his jersey on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Instagram story

There was some doubt as to whether or not he would be able to wear it. It belonged to linebacker BJ Ojulari, drafted in the second round a year ago.

No. 18 is a significant number for LSU players, where Ojulari played collegiately.

But Ojulari apparently has given the number up.

Now we wait to see what number Ojulari will have moving forward.

It is uncertain whether fans can yet order Harrison’s No. 18 jersey, as he still had not signed a licensing agreement with the NFLPA as of a week after the NFL draft.

That will eventually happen. And now we know what number he will wear as he is catching passes for the Cardinals for, hopefully, many seasons.

