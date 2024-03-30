Marquette basketball goes ice-cold against NC State, falls in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
DALLAS – The Marquette men's basketball team had lofty goals for the NCAA Tournament.
The second-seeded Golden Eagles wanted to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2003, and it looked like the bracket opened up for them when they faced 11th-seeded North Carolina State in the Sweet 16 on Friday night at American Airlines Center.
Instead those hopes were buried under a barrage of bricks for MU as it fell, 67-58, in stunning fashion.
Box score: North Carolina State 67, Marquette 58
The Golden Eagles' high-flying offense was grounded. Marquette shot 4 for 31 on three-pointers, and 14 for 23 on free throws.
It was a frigid start for MU.
The Golden Eagles missed their first 8 three-pointers until Kam Jones nailed one to cut the deficit to 24-19.
But the Wolfpack punched back and took a 34-22 advantage on a three-pointer by Jayden Taylor that prompted a timeout from MU head coach Shaka Smart at the 2:27.
Marquette's ugly first half vs. NC State in Sweet 16 ends with David Joplin missing three straight free throws
North Carolina State would add a layup by DJ Burns before Tyler Kolek scored to stop the bleeding.
MU had a chance to cut into the deficit in the waning seconds of the first half when David Joplin was fouled on a three-point attempt.
But Joplin missed all three free throws to punctuate an ugly half.
The Golden Eagles were 2 for 13 on three-pointers in the first half to fall behind, 37-24. MU was also 2 of 8 on free throws.
Tyler Kolek provided only offense for Marquette in first half vs. NC State
Kolek led Marquette with 14 points in the first half on 6-for-8 shooting.
MU missed its first four shots of the second half, including 3 three-point attempts by Jones.
The Wolfpack pushed its advantage to 44-28 when Casey Morsell drilled a step-back jumper.
MU's defense was getting stops, but the shots weren't falling to get the Golden Eagles back in the game.
Jones knocked down a three to get MU within 48-38, but North Carolina State's D.J. Horne immediately answered with a triple of his own.
Mohamed Diarra's 15 rebounds were key for NC State
Mohamed Diarra, who had 15 rebounds in the game, then had a putback bucket for the Wolfpack for more breathing room.
MU finally got the deficit into single digits when Oso Ighodaro converted a three-point play to make it 53-45 with 7:26 remaining.
Chase Ross and Jones missed three-pointers that could have gotten MU closer.
Jones had a three-point play to get MU within 58-51 with 3:39 remaining.
Michael O'Connell's three-pointer that made it 63-52 for North Carolina State with 1:35 left was the dagger.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette goes cold and falls to NC State in March Madness Sweet 16