Marquette basketball has horrible shooting night in Sweet 16 loss to NC State, social media reacts

The Marquette men's basketball team wanted to get to the Elite Eight for the first time in 11 years. Its shooting, however, was far from elite in the Sweet 16, giving the Golden Eagles no shot at beating NC State in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

From inside, from outside and from the free-throw line, the Golden Eagles kept firing and kept missing. The result was an unsightly 67-58 Sweet 16 loss to No. 11 NC State, ending their season in painful fashion.

This March Madness game was maddening from start to finish and not what Marquette fans were used to from a team that was ranked among the top 10 most of the year.

The Golden Eagles advanced one round further than last year when they were also a No. 2 seed but it's the second straight season they fell to a lower seed in the tournament.

The 58 points were Marquette's fourth-lowest scoring output of the season and 20 fewer than its season average. The only games the Golden Eagles scored fewer than Friday night came in two contests to UConn, the reigning NCAA champion that will play in the Elite Eight on Saturday, and in a loss to Providence on the road.

Here's how bad it was on Friday night:

Marquette was 2 of 13 from three-point range in the first half and it shot 34.5% overall in trailing 37-24.

The Golden Eagles finished 4 of 31 (12.9%) from three-point range and 20 of 60 overall (33.3%).

Marquette was just 14 of 23 (60.9%) from the free-throw line. In the three NCAA Tournament games, the Golden Eagles shot 54.8% from the line.

It's no doubt another unsatisfying end for Shaka Smart's team that had bigger goals.

It was a tough watch and college basketball fans took to social media to discuss the ugliness.

Marquette ended up shooting 4-for-31 from 3-point territory.



It’s the Golden Eagles worst shooting performance of the season by a wide margin. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 30, 2024

Marquette not making 3 pointers in their biggest game of the season…#Sweet16 #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/EjWNMCX7Xw — Stephanie Sutton (@Steph__Sutton) March 30, 2024

Marquette’s shooting performance tonight brought to you by pic.twitter.com/yqPw8W9kA7 — Jen Lada (@JenLada) March 30, 2024

Marquette's shooting is broken. They're 2-for-16 from deep and most of the misses are baaaad. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 30, 2024

MARQUETTE STOP SHOOTING 3S pic.twitter.com/xTrtrCEqVe — S ✿ (@xavswiftie135) March 30, 2024

Tyler Kolek was the only Marquette player generating any type of offense for much of the game

Marquette is shooting 34.2%/12.5%/45.5%

Tyler Kolek is shooting 6/9 FG 1/2 3PT 1/1 FT pic.twitter.com/5gvZmhqbda — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 30, 2024

Everything that could go wrong is going wrong for #Marquette 🏀.

Except for Tyler Kolek.

How do I send the script back to the writers? ✍️ pic.twitter.com/LmTycrO8TQ — Delaney Brey (@DelaneyBrey) March 30, 2024

Marquette tonight



Tyler Kolek: 14 points, 6-9 shooting, 1-2 from three



Not Tyler Kolek: 19 points, 7-30 shooting, 1-15 from three pic.twitter.com/ufbC2ir1Vf — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) March 30, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Twitter reacts to Marquette's horrible shooting night vs NC State