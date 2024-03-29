Marquette basketball vs NC State live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Sweet 16 game

The Marquette men's basketball team returns to the Sweet 16 of March Madness for the first time in 11 years.

And the Golden Eagles get No. 11 seed NC State, a team that is having an incredible 2024 NCAA Tournament run in the South Region bracket, on Friday night from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Kam Jones, Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro look to lead Marquette (27-9) into the Elite 8, a spot it hasn't been since 2013; NC State (24-14), which hasn't been in the Elite 8 since 1986, is led by big man DJ Burns Jr. and guard DJ Horne.

Follow below for live Marquette-NC State March Madness game updates tonight. Tipoff is set for 6:09 p.m. in Dallas. Journal Sentinel reporter Ben Steele is also in Dallas. You can follow his updates here.

Tyler Kolek leads the Marquette Golden Eagles into a Sweet 16 game on Friday night against the NC State Wolfpack.

Former Marquette star Olivier-Maxence Prosper stops by Golden Eagles' shootaround before Sweet 16 game

The Marquette basketball team welcomed a guest to their shootaround today at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Former Marquette star Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who is in his first year with the Dallas Mavericks, stopped by practice.

Maxence Prosper was selected with the 24th pick of the 2023 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings with his rights traded to Dallas.

Maxence Prosper played his final two college seasons with the Golden Eagles.

Marquette basketball advanced to Final Four on this date in 2003

Marquette basketball has some special NCAA Tournament history on this date.

Twenty-one years ago, Dwyane Wade's triple double propelled Marquette to the Final Four.

Will the Golden Eagles feel elite today and get one game closer to their first Final Four since that 2023 season?

.@DwyaneWade dropped a triple-double to lead @MarquetteMBB to the #MFinalFour on this day:



29 PTS | 11 REB | 11 AST



The beginning of Flash ⚡️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0mgo7GEsUJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2024

DJ Burnes stats: NC State center is player to watch

DJ Burnes Jr. will be a handful for Marquette in the frontcourt. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound senior is coming off one of his best games of the season.

He scored 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting and had 11 rebounds in the Wolfpack's 79-73 overtime win over Oakland. That performance came after he had 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting in just 16 minutes as he battled foul trouble.

For the season he's averaging 12.8 points on 52.7% shooting.

What channel is Marquette vs NC State on today?

TV channel: CBS

Marquette will tip off vs. NC State on CBS. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (analysts) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter).

Marquette vs NC State start time, TV info, location

Start time: 6:09 p.m.

TV info: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Marquette vs NC State preview

Marquette: The Golden Eagles are playing in their first Sweet 16 game since the 2013 season. They defeated Western Kentucky in the first round and Colorado in the second round. For the season, junior guard Kam Jones leads four players in double figures with 17.1 points per game. He's averaging 23 points in the two tournament games. All-American point guard Tyler Kolek is averaging 19 points and 11 assists per game in the first two NCAA Tournament wins.

NC State: The Wolfpack are back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2015 season. NC State has won seven straight games, dating back to five straight in five days to win the ACC Conference tournament. The Wolfpack needed to win the tournament to qualify for March Madness. They kept their run going in the NCAA Tournament, upsetting No. 6 Texas Tech in the first round and then taking down Cinderella Oakland in the second round. NC State won its first NCAA championship over Marquette in 1974.

Marquette vs NC State odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM.

Spread: Marquette -6.5

Over/under: 150.5

Moneyline: Marquette -300; NC State +230

Marquette vs NC State prediction, game picks

Will Marquette or NC State advance to the Elite 8?

Marquette is favored over NC State, but if Thursday's Sweet 16 games are any indication, watch out for the underdogs. Three favorites went down, including two No. 2 seeds, Iowa State and Arizona.

Journal Sentinel Marquette beat reporter Ben Steele notes that this Golden Eagles team "is on a mission" and another win would enhance the players' legacy.

Sweet 16 bracket predictions: Will Marquette basketball or NC State reach the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Marquette vs NC State injury updates

Marquette: The Golden Eagles were a banged up team during the Big East tournament. But Shaka Smart's team appears to be as healthy as it has been in a while entering the Sweet 16 game.

Tyler Kolek has returned to the lineup after missing six games with an oblique injury leading into the NCAA Tournament and looks better than ever. Oso Ighodaro left the Big East tournament championship game two weeks ago with a knee injury but has started both NCAA Tournament games. After scoring just four points in the first round win over Western Kentucky he had 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting against Colorado in the second round.

Meanwhile, guard Sean Jones, who suffered a torn ACL in January, continues his recovery.

Marquette vs NC State stats

Marquette

PPG: 78.6

PPG allowed: 69.9

FG% : 48.2%

3PT% : 36.0%

KenPom ranking: 13

NC State

PPG: 76.5

PPG allowed: 72.6

FG% 45.1%

3PT% : 34.7%

KenPom ranking: 53

Marquette vs NC State championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Marquette: +1800 (current); +2000 (opening)

NC State: +10000 (current); +15000 (opening)

Marquette basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Marquette's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Marquette basketball schedule (last five games)

NC State basketball schedule (last five games)

The past five games of NC State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Result Saturday, March 23 vs. Oakland (NCAA Tournament Second Round) W, 79-73 Thursday, March 21 vs. Texas Tech (NCAA Tournament First Round) W, 80-67 Saturday, March 16 vs. UNC (ACC Tournament championship) W, 84-76 Friday, March 15 vs. Virginia (ACC Tournament semifinals) W, 73-65 Thursday, March 14 vs. Duke (ACC Tournament quarterfinals) W, 74-69

