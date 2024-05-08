Marlins will task Chisholm, Brujan to step in for Arraez in the lineup, on the field

Through 32 seasons, the only constant in South Florida’s major-league franchise has been change.

From “Florida” to “Miami.” From World Series victories to struggle. From Miguel Cabrera and Christian Yelich to prospects who were mostly suspect.

When the Marlins return home to start a three-game series Friday against the majors’ best team, the Philadelphia Phillies, their lineup will continue that tradition of transition in the wake of Luis Arraez’s trade to the San Diego Padres.

The Marlins will have a new leadoff hitter, one returning to his accustomed position, and a new second baseman who spent more than one-third of his career in the outfield.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., who led off before Arraez arrived, reappears in the spot that defined him offensively for most of his career. Meanwhile, Vidal Brujan currently leads the competition to replace Arraez in the field.

Before this year, Brujan served mostly as a utility player with the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2022, the 26-year-old Dominican split time at second base with Brandon Lowe but hit just .163 in 52 games. Yet from 2021-23 with the Rays’ Triple A club in Durham, North Carolina, Brujan hit as high as .292 and compiled as many as 102 hits, 31 doubles and 44 stolen bases.

But since coming to the Marlins with reliever Calvin Forcher in a five-player trade in November, Brujan has stayed on the major-league roster. Since April 26, Brujan has been batting .366 (15 for 41) with two doubles, three triples, four RBI, five runs scored and two stolen bases. That includes one hit in three at-bats in Wednesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

”Brujan is showing really good signs right now getting on base,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “He can run the bases. He can change the game in a number of different ways with the bunt.”

Defensively, the Dominican has yet to make an error at second base, despite playing just 10 of his 29 games there.

“I think he plays better defense up the middle right now,” Schumaker said. “Maybe unfairly, we put him at third because we needed somebody to play third. But he’s really good up the middle.”

In his transition to a starting role, Brujan’s confidence has increased “tremendously,” he said.

”As my mother told me a week ago, you have to have faith in God and in the process, and things will turn out right,” Brujan said. “Have faith in what you’re doing and that will grow during the game.

”It’s a matter of having confidence in the process, in your routine, in yourself, in God. Things don’t come so easily; they come little by little. There are ups and downs but if you have that confidence, good things will happen.”

By returning to a familiar role, Chisholm is making good things happen.

With Arraez batting leadoff, Chisholm usually hit in the middle of the order. But for three of the past four games as a leadoff hitter, Chisholm compiled five hits in 12 at-bats, stole two bases, scored four runs and drove in two more before going 0 for 4 Wednesday.

The native of the Bahamas even hit the first pitch of Tuesday night’s game into the right-field bleachers for his sixth career leadoff home run.

“When I’m in the leadoff spot, I feel like I’m a little bit more aggressive, trying to just get the game rolling and get us off with a bang,” Chisholm said. “When I’m in the four hole or the three hole, I feel like I’m more passive. I want to get the right pitch because the three- and four-hole guys are supposed to be the guys that can hit and try to move guys over.”

Before Arraez’ arrival, Chisholm was so effective as a leadoff hitter that fans voted him to start for the National League in the 2022 All-Star Game, though a stress fracture in his back kept him from playing.

“I feel like leading off is more like me playing like I used to play when I was younger,” Chisholm said. “Just free baseball.”

Regardless of any future changes, Chisholm and Brujan will need to make significant contributions for the Marlins to avoid their worst season ever.”Obviously, we’re playing bad baseball,” first baseman Josh Bell said. “But the core of this group was the same playoff team from last year. So we need guys to step up, guys like myself. If I played better, we’d win more games. If I could will it, I’d be a .480 hitter.”

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Gavin Stone went seven strong innings, Teoscar Hernandez had a home run with three RBIs and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a home run among his two hits and Ryan Weathers gave up three runs over six innings as the Marlins went 1-5 on a six-game road trip that also included a stop at Oakland.