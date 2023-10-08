Marion Senior Softball Association finishes season with tournaments
Marion Senior Softball Association
65-and-Over Tournament
Seismic Drilling/Rick L. Fogle Auctioneer 14, Homeless to Home Animal Rescue 9: Seismic (Mike Gist WP; Don Bentley double, 2 singles; Rich Crisman, Keith Thrush 3 singles; Fred Starner 2 singles); Homeless to Home (Dean Ebert HR, Scott Roper double, 2 singles; Ed Slone double, single; Bob Augenstein 3 singles; Barry Bowdre, Jeff Crummel 2 singles).
Knights of Columbus 23, Seismic Drilling/Rick L. Fogle Auctioneer 16: K of C (Tommy Shirk WP, triple; Doug Virden grand slam, 2 singles; Ron Jewell double, single; Eric Griebling, Ross Smith, Steve Zonnevylle double; Chuck Baker, Larry Rogers 3 singles; Dan Smith 2 singles); Seismic (Bill Frederick double, single; Joe Brewer double; Keith Thrush 3 singles; Don Bentley, Fred Starner, Mike Winders 2 singles).
Note: Knights of Columbus won the tournament with Seismic Drilling/Rick L./ Fogle Auctioneer finishing as runners-up.
60-and-Over Tournament
Ron's Tree Service 19, Ohio Neck & Back Pain Relief Centers 7: Ron's (Joe Elliott WP; Sam Grisham 2 HR, single; Jeff Ash HR, single; Wayne Levings double, 3 singles; Dan Smith double, single; Mike Ward 4 singles; Chuck Baker, Rich Crisman, John Lister 2 singles); Ohio Neck (Tracy Bollinger HR, 2 doubles; Roger Manns 3 singles; no one else with more than one single).
Note: Ron's Tree Service won the tournament and Ohio Neck & Back Pain Relief Centers taking second place.
50-and-Over Tournament
Fisher Excavating 13, Josh Daniels Dumpster 12: Fisher (Todd Kellogg WP; Shawn Wilson HR, double, 2 singles; Ron Ambrose, Sam Grisham double, single; Noel Hammermiller 4 singles; John Klenzman 2 singles); Josh Daniels (Tony Ray HR, single; Matt Hedges, Tim Stockmaster double; Marty Alves, John Miller 3 singles; Kevin Knickel, Will Ogden, Steve Zonnevylle 2 singles).
River's Edge 13, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery 12: River's Edge (Joe Elliott WP; Max Gerber 2 HR, single; Andy DeGood HR, single; Lee Blair, Chuck Jones 3 singles; Nick Heimlich 2 singles); Perkins (Wayne Levings grand slam, double, single; Chris Howard HR, single; Dan Leffler 2 doubles, single; Ed Slone double, single; Paul Hines, Keith Thrush 2 singles).
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery 7, Fisher Excavating 6: Perkins (Ed Slone WP; Jeff Carver, Chris Howard 2 singles; no one else with more than one single); Fisher (Jeff Ash HR; Shawn Wilson 2 singles; no one else with more than one single).
River's Edge 24, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery 10: River's Edge (Joe Elliott WP; Max Gerber HR, 2 singles; Andy DeGood triple, single; Shawn Wilson 2 doubles, 2 singles; Brandt Walton double, 2 singles; Jeff Carver 3 singles; Lee Blair, Nick Haimlich, Duane Stoltzfus 2 singles); Perkins (Chris Howard 2 HR, single; Dan Leffler HR, single; Ed Slone double; Paul Hines, Ray Thacker 2 singles).
Note: River's Edge won the tournament, and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery was the runner-up.
This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Three tournament champs crowned in Marion senior softball play