Marcus Rashford hits out at ‘months of abuse’ in late-night post

Marcus Rashford has responded after suffering abuse from fans (REUTERS)

Marcus Rashford insists “enough is enough” after the Manchester United forward took to social media late at night after receiving “months of abuse”.

Rashford has been the target of supporters throughout a troubling period of form both individually and for the Red Devils overall this season.

The 26-year-old was substituted by Erik ten Hag and replaced with Amad Diallo at Wembley after Coventry City equalised to make it 3-3 in the FA Cup semi-final, which prompted boos from the United supporters.

United would go on to win the tie on penalties, but Rashford was then omitted from the squad for the victory over Sheffield United with an injury and his involvement against Burnley this weekend is now in doubt.

After a United fan page defended Rashford, insisting his treatment has been both “disgusting” and “cruel,” the player responded late at night.

“I appreciate your support!” Rashford wrote after quoting the post in the early hours of Friday morning. “It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough”.

Rashford has scored just twice in his last 10 Premier League games, with eight goals in all competitions this season.

That figure now puts him on pace for his second-lowest total in all competitions since 2016, with just five goals coming overall two seasons ago.

Without Rashford firing, Erik ten Hag's side have faced a battle to secure a place inside the top six and claim European football next season.

While Rashford has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Though the player has a deal at Old Trafford that runs until 2028.

Rashford will hope to star for Gareth Southgate’s England at this summer’s Euro 2024, but faces a battle to remain in contention for a place in the starting line-up, with the fine form of Phil Foden at Manchester City this season.