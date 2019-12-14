Ravens CB Marcus Peters fined $14K for celebrating win by shotgunning a beer with fans

Marcus Peters had a little too much fun for the NFL's liking after a win over the Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

To celebrate a game-winning pass break-up against the Buffalo Bills last week, Marcus Peters jumped into the crowd of friendly fans in enemy territory and crushed a beer. The NFL decided it just couldn’t let that fun moment happen without a little discipline.

Peters has been fined $14,037 for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Ravens CB Marcus Peters was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct — drinking a beer with fans to celebrate his win-sealing pass breakup against the #Bills. 🍺 🍺 🍻 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2019

The “offense” occurred after the Bills’ last chance to tie the game, in which Peters prevented Bills wide receiver John Brown from catching a potential touchdown pass from Josh Allen.

After the play, Peters never stopped running. CBS cameras soon found him in the stands, downing the beer at the 15-second mark below. The Ravens offense would kneel out the rest of the game to improve their record to 11-2.

THE DEFENSE GETS THE FOURTH-DOWN STOP!!!!@marcuspeters MAKES THE PLAY!!! pic.twitter.com/S0MET4q1qG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2019

This is the first NFL discipline Peters has received since coming over to the Ravens from the Los Angeles Rams in a midseason trade, though it’s not his first gameday incident with the team. He also got into an ugly squabble with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who effectively replaced him on his old team, during the Ravens’ blowout win in November.

The Ravens probably don’t mind that stuff too much, especially since Peters’ arrival has helped transform a unit that was heavily struggling in the early part of the season.

