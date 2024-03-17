March Madness: With the bracket set, here are the point spreads for 1st-round games

Nothing tops the Super Bowl, when it comes to sports betting. The first weekend of March Madness comes the closest, though.

With 48 games between Thursday and Sunday for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, there is a lot of action. The NCAA tournament attracts all sports bettors, from the serious player who is watching Big West games on a Wednesday night to those who won't watch their first college basketball game this season until noon Eastern time on Thursday.

Here are the opening lines for the first-round games (four matchups won't be set until the First Four is completed), with the spreads from BetMGM:

Keshon Gilbert of the Iowa State Cyclones cuts down the net after defeating the Houston Cougars in the Big 12 tournament. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

East Region

No. 1 UConn (-26.5) vs. No. 16 Stetson

No. 8 Florida Atlantic (-1.5) vs. No. 9 Northwestern

No. 5 San Diego State (-7.5) vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Auburn (-12.5) vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 BYU (-7.5) vs. No. 11 Duquesne

No. 3 Illinois (-13.5) vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 7 Washington State (-1.5) vs. No. 10 Drake

No. 2 Iowa State (-16.5) vs. No. 15 South Dakota State

South Region

No. 1 Houston (-23.5) vs. No. 16 Longwood

No. 8 Nebraska (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Wisconsin (-5.5) vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 Duke (-11.5) vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Texas Tech (-5.5) vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Kentucky (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Oakland

No. 2 Marquette (-14.5) vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

Midwest Region

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU (-3.5)

No. 5 Gonzaga (-6.5) vs. No. 12 McNeese State

No. 4 Kansas (-8.5) vs. No. 13 Samford

No. 6 South Carolina (-1.5) vs. No. 11 Oregon

No. 3 Creighton (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Akron

No. 2 Tennessee (-18) vs. No. 15 St. Peter's

West Region

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State (-1.5)

No. 5 St. Mary's (-5.5) vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon

No. 4 Alabama (-10.5) vs. No. 13 Charleston

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico (-1.5)

No. 3 Baylor (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada (-1.5)

No. 2 Arizona (-20.5) vs. No. 15 Long Beach State